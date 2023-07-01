Mumbai: Classical dance tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar

Shubhada Varadkar

Classical performing arts known to frown on film music and prefer dancing to live/recorded classical or semiclassical music. All eyes are hence on the upcoming classical dance tribute by the who’s who from exponents/ gurus from Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi and Manipuri among others to the late Lata Mangeshkar at the NCPA on July 7.

“As a classical dancer while my first and last preference is a live orchestra,” admits Odissi guru Shubhada Varadkar who quickly adds, “When it comes to Lataji, these barriers of genres give way to the supremacy of pure art. No wonder while others have fans he has devotees. The technique of classical dance is well equipped to emote finer and complex emotions which Lataji explored in a short duration of three-four minutes in her melodies.”

As someone who has conceptualised the tribute she should know. “What could be a more appropriate way to honour this Goddess of music, even as we continue to mourn the loss of India’s greatest daughter, whose contribution to the Indian music industry over a career spanning seven decades can be written in gold?” she asks.

She is echoed by Swapnokalpa Dasgupta who heads the dance wing at NCPA, which is presenting the tribute. “Lataji is able to bridge the gap between the classical and the popular because of her sheer excellence. Her art transcends all boundaries and we all look up to it. This will unequivocally be supported by both classical musicians and dancers and those pursuing Bollywood or other popular genres.”

Varadkar has chosen the iconic Tu Chanda Mein Chandni by composer Jaidev from Reshma Aur Shera in Raga Mand, which evokes Rajashtan apart from a Sant Tukaram abhang and a well-known patriotic ditty to perform in the Odissi style with her disciples.

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar who is performing in Kathak style to the Mughal-E-Azam number Mohe Panghat Pe calls it a timeless Lata classic. “Madhubalaji’s expressions and performance have been part of this subcontinent’s collective DNA for decades. I think it is a huge honour to dance to this Naushad saab composition.”

Bharatnatyam exponent Pavitra Bhatt is performing to a “rather intricate number” — Sapta Sura from Sangeet Samrat Tansen.

“I chose this song since its intricate rhythm and lyrics speak volumes about the nature of Indian classical music. It was a great learning experience for us to understand and visualise it.” He further adds, “The second song we chose is Baje Re Muraliya Baaje where two Bharat ratnas — Lataji and Pt Bhimsen Joshi are singing together.” He says Lataji personified the coming together of tapasya, sadhana and hardwork.

Kathak exponent Piyush Raj agrees. “The body of work she has left behind as legacy will inspire several generations to come,” he says and points out how he is performing to the soulful Saint Tulsidas Ram bhajan by Lata Mangeshkar composed by her brother and composer Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar — Jai Ram Rama Ramanaam Shamanam. “Even in a five-minute bhajan, her voice truly brings out the divine bhakti ras and creates an ethereal feeling of devotion and submission,” he says. “As one attempts to emulate Lataji’s purity of style through our performances we only hope her eternal melodies will reignite love for classical dance among audiences.”

Amen to that!