Mumbai Awaits The Grand Finale Of Anuv Jain's Record-Breaking 'Guldasta Tour'

Self-taught singer-songwriter Anuv Jain is poised for the final act of his Guldasta Tour at The DOME SVP Stadium on January 21. The date is etched in the minds of his fans, heralding the culmination of a journey that began in Delhi, weaving its way through India’s diverse musical landscape. “This India tour is more than just a series of concerts for me,” Anuv says. “It’s a narrative. Each city has witnessed a unique chapter of this narrative.”

His latest single, Husn has not only topped the music charts but is also viral on Reels. “It has crossed 50 million streams already,” Anuv shares. “The single was released independently. Nobody in my entire team expected this song to do so well. I am beyond grateful for the love Husn has received.” With over four million monthly listeners on Spotify and one million followers on YouTube, Anuv is a fan favourite especially with Gen Z and Zillennials.

Originating from Punjab, this 28-year-old has evolved from a digital phenomenon to a globally recognised artist. His initial success came with the hit Baarishein, which has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, cementing his position in the indie music world. This achievement has nurtured a loyal fanbase that consistently features his songs in their acoustic playlists. His music is known for its honest lyrics and stirring melodies. His popularity is fueled by chart-toppers like Gul, Alag Aasmaan, Mishri, and his recent hit Antariksh. Anuv also had the honour of being one of the select artists to perform in the event leading up to international star Post Malone’s concert in India.

The Mumbai show promises to be an emotional affair, with tickets nearly sold out. The DOME SVP Stadium, with its vast expanse, will be filled not just with people, but with stories, both familiar and new, each finding expression through his distinctive guitar work and meaningful lyrics.

Discussing his songwriting process, the Gul singer says, “My songs are reflections of my experiences and emotions. I consider myself a songwriter first.” Ask him about the melancholia in his songs, and he says, “I was chilling at (singer) Zaeden’s house, and I remember telling him that there’s a sadness in me that will never go away. I’ve had my happy moments in my life as well but there’s this lingering sadness in me. That’s where the ‘sad music’ come from. Then again, I have written happy songs like Alag Aasmaan and Mazaak. I don’t like to box myself as a songwriter.”

He fondly recalls the beginnings of his musical journey, tracing it back to his 10th-grade days. "Back then, my primary focus was on playing the guitar, and I was just dipping my toes into songwriting, making songs in English. It was a pivotal moment when my guitar instructor recommended experimenting with Hindi lyrics. Embracing this change was a turning point for me. I discovered a natural flair for it,” he says gazing into the distance. This final show of the pan-India tour curated by Paytm Insider is more than just a performance for him. “It’s the closing of a circle. I am looking forward to what else is to come,” he signs off.