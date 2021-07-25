Movement Coach: Look slimmer instantly with these smart body postures

This is a classic example of a person with a sway back posture. Very little body awareness of how to hold one’s self upright is what creates the illusion of a larger than actual belly. Good posture enhances the look and feel of a person. Standing tall looks better but it also makes you feel energetic, slim and younger.

Besides the illusion created with bad posture you can actually burn more calories by maintaining active postural positions. I call this the inconspicuous invisible exercise. This constant exercise is invisible to others and none will even realise you’re actually burning all those extra calories.

Below are the six stages of the invisible exercise (refer to the figure on right):

1. While maintaining a standing posture keep the feet pointing straight. Activate the mounds of the feet, while spreading the toes apart and apply equal pressure on the whole foot.

2. Rotate the knees outward to track your knees over the third toe, while maintaining a slight bend in the knees. This prevents the arch in the foot from collapsing. Roll the inner thighs out.

3. Squeeze the glutes 50% and brace your core by 20%. This will automatically align your lower back to keep it in a neutral, pain free, compression free, position.

4. Don’t flare the ribs out, instead roll the shoulders out and turn the palms out.

This automatically sets your trunk in the most natural position of ease as it depresses the shoulder blades.

5. Hold your chin in like a double chin.

6. Don’t forget to take deep breaths, expanding the rib cage.