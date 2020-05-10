Mother’s Day 2020: Maa, your health matters too!

In the midst of all the uncertainty and panic due to COVID-19, its time to celebrate our silent heroes who bare all odds to ensure the health and wellbeing of their children. “Mothers have to juggle their work life, their homes and the lives of their children, often losing out on personal time. While the emotional journey has its highs and lows, getting back to their fitness journey, gaining back the stamina and energy can go a long way in their journey of bouncing back.

This self-care and holistic well-being are what yoga can bring into the life of mothers: No matter at what stage of motherhood she is in. Yoga cannot only help them get back to their fitness routine, but also strengthen their immune system, stamina and flexibility,” claims master yoga instructor Shraddha Iyer.

Variety is the spice of life, after all, so trying out a mother’s day yoga sequence with your mom this year might be just the type of TLC you both need for the most beautiful and memorable day spent together.

Yoga for all

After talking to a lot of experts, we have shortlisted the best ones for mothers of all ages and across each phase of parenting to stay fit amidst the lockdown. “Simple breathing exercises like pranayama, anulom vilom and kapalabhati can be practiced by all.

Surya namaskars are an all-round body practice. Even 10 minutes of these a day will give you an all over body workout. Along with this, bhujan asana is an important one too,” points out yoga expert, Ira Trivedi. To maintain youth and vigor, yoga instructor Shreshthi Golccha recommends asanas like matsyasana, simhasana and yoga nidra.