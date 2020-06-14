Look beyond the lockdown blues

“We’re all capable of living in a forced or unforced confinement and we realise our steely resolve and the inner strength only when we come out of a confinement, look back and wonder how we lived and survived to welcome a new dawn”, says Idris Elba in the movie, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Emerging out of the virtual house-arrest for more than a brace of months is a boon and bane in an equal manner. Boon in the sense that we all can heave a sigh of relief after getting confined to four walls for so long and bane from the perspective of losing one’s marbles after getting forced to keep looking at four walls and the ceiling and counting the blades of the fan umpteenth times!

Jokes aside, a forced confinement often disturbs the mental equilibrium of a person. That’s the reason, Human Rights Commission and judiciaries across the globe don’t approve of a solitary confinement because it debilitates the mental health of an individual or a convict. Unless one’s the great Dr Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in a prison at Robben Island, chances are that a lockdown, house arrest or forced confinement may render people temporarily destabilized and the after effects or ripple effects linger on till the cows come home.

Now the question is, how to tide over this confinement syndrome. Without getting into rigmarole of psychological glossary, it’s interesting to observe how some greats, mortals and lesser mortals overcame the virtual jailed existence in their lives.

Who hasn’t heard of the great raconteur and short-story specialist O’ Henry? The writer of the stories like The Last Leaf and The Gift of the Maggi was a veritable gaol-bird. The man had a criminal record! Yes, the great writer was jailed for a number of times (nine, to be precise!) for petty crimes and thefts. Initially, he would do nothing in the prison and after some days, out of sheer frustration, he would hurl choicest abuses at the jailor and cops! Not a very abnormal behaviour as most of us emulated him on this count in the recent lock-down by abusing and getting abused!