Let’s go Blue; Pantone colour of the year

It’s that time of the year that sends designers, publishers and everyone in the field of fashion and decor scrambling! Pantone Color of the Year 2020 is out. And boy, does this one make us happy! The Classic Blue, ladies and gentlemen, is surprisingly down-to-earth yet lavish and rich, depending on how you treat it. It’s comforting, it’s relatable and I will tell you why. It’s in your favourite pair of denims and the must-have indigo kurtas from FabIndia. From gorgeous blue pottery to a bowl of ripe berries, from the still waters to the sky before dawn breaks – it’s everywhere. “Gone are the days when blue for boys and pink for girls was a quintessential room colour in houses. The particular colour with its various shades has now been on the top list seventh time, as the pantone color story is pretty much in. And if we talk about interior design, colours aren’t randomly chosen any more; every colour reflects a state of mind, thus it is more of a psychological factor now,” says Shashank Jain, founder and director at Orange Architectures.

The significance

The colour blue specifically signifies serenity and cool atmosphere and is mostly used at the place of work or meditation. The colour lies under cool nature and helps to keep you relaxed. “According to multiple scientific researches for mental health, it has been proven then and again that blue helps in lowering stress levels and regulates blood pressure. We might have seen the places with extreme climatic conditions like Jodhpur (considered as blue city) and other regions like Middle East mostly use blue/green and their shades to give a cooling effect to not just the houses but to their brain as well,” points out Shashank. As studies have shown that looking at colour blue triggers the secretion of oxytocin that lowers anxiety and stress. It is also said that it decreases the appetite that can help you lose weight.