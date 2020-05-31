Ladies, kill it with Kaftan!

The lockdown makes comfort definitely the number one priority ‘even in the game of power dressing’. Neha Gandhi Binjrajka, Celebrity Fashion Stylist & Personal Shopper, says Kaftans are a perfect wear in hot and humid climates. “Kaftans have always been around with different takes on it by fashion designers; at some point you’ve also decided that you would never wear it, but extreme times call for extreme measures. The hot weather and the fact that we are all locked down at home, makes the Kaftan an absolute obvious choice as a daily attire. It isn’t difficult to handle during all your chores or even to just lounge. It looks great in selfies and provides constantly supply of air and breeze to the body.”

Celeb talk

Neha rightly shines light on the fact that global fashionistas were firm believers in ‘Less is More’ and this is aptly seen now. “The Kaftan is the perfect example and Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan, being two of the fashion leaders in the country, knew exactly what the go-to outfit for the lockdown would be and owned it! Kareena and Malaika are known to be comfortable and unabashed about themselves in whatever they wear and they did the same with the kaftan,” Neha adds.