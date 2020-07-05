Know how you can acquire your spiritual assets

We were on a massive material acquisition spree. Shopping had become our past time, entertainment, de-stress mechanism, and much more. We were so busy amassing material wealth, much of which lies unused today due to lockdown – we had little time to cultivate spiritual wealth. The coronavirus pandemic is a reminder to correct that imbalance. Abundant knowledge, deep compassion, robust endurance, overflowing love for all, a keen ability to see divinity (beauty, goodness) in nature and humans around us, and firm faith – these and more make for our spiritual wealth. Wealth that cannot be quantified and measured like material wealth (houses, land, cars, clothes, fixed deposits, et al), but that keeps us joyful and motivated even in trying circumstances.

Like material wealth, spiritual wealth too has to be cultivated assiduously. Let’s look at some ways to shore up our spiritual assets.

Learn a subject: When we delve into a subject that interests us, and study it systematically, as different from causally surfing the internet and picking up info on it, our minds remain happily occupied and calm. The resultant knowledge is not only bound to come handy at some point in life, but also to enrich our inner selves and boost our confidence. The great philosopher Spinoza said, “The only permanent joy in life is understanding life itself.” This world provides inexhaustible learning material, so we can keep studying some aspect or other of it all our lives. Acquiring different skills like cooking and driving is important too, both to meet our own practical needs and to be useful to others. Capability generates healthy self- esteem.