Keeping healthy in times of COVID-19

As the lockdown continues, and so do our struggles in keeping mentally and physically fit. Manasi Y Mastakar curates a list of sessions that will help you and even your kids keep mentally and physically healthy

Virtual consultation from Atmantan Wellness Centre

On World Health Day this year, Atmantan Wellness Centre launched a virtual consultation service, which can be enjoyed from the comfort of one’s home. The service shall offer right intervention/guidance for one to develop a sustained self-motivation and self-empowered environment to feel connected and positive.

The services are available worldwide which includes private consultations, holistic health plan for four weeks to 12 months, private therapeutic yoga, rehab and fitness sessions and daily group classes.

While some of their services like a brief (around 15 minutes) doctor consultation, group yoga, cooking sessions and fitness classes, are complimentary, for services like a detailed doctor consultation, holistic online programme, private training sessions (therapeutic yoga, physiotherapy and fitness sessions) are available for Rs 2500 per person. To avail their virtual consultation visit https://www.atmantan.com/online-services.

Get into fitness mode with Sarva & Diva Yoga

Sarva & Diva Yoga have created a platform for yoga enthusiasts to come together from all corners of the world via their websites and applications to stand united in pursuit to stay strong at a time when we are dealing with a massive health pandemic.

Considering health is of paramount importance at this stage, Sarva and Diva are encouraging all their patrons to log onto their platforms where they can attend virtual classes encouraging them to continue to maintain their health and fitness and most importantly to keep their immunity strong in order to reduce their mental stress during this time of crisis.

As of now, on the DIVA Instagram handle they have been conducting live sessions twice a day at 11 am and 5 pm. To know more visit: https://live.sarva.com/

I will Meet You Under the Tree of Life

Shamah, an integrative mind+body+spirit counselling practice, helps you cope with stress and stressors through meditation (Vipassana, Zen) alongside humanistic counselling skills and basic body grounding techniques (Yoga, Mindfulness).

The lockdown has definitely given rise to a lot of problems, and Shamah aims to help you overcome those by offering virtual meditative sessions and a personal therapy session. The session is led by Gayatri Jayaram, a senior journalist and author. Fee: Rs 1000. When: Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. To sign up visit: https://insider.in

Six Weeks to Health Gain & Weight Loss

Online If losing weight and being healthy is your concern, then this is a programme for you. In a systematic manner, experts will guide you towards weight reversal and most importantly, health.

The support will include a group session once every week for six weeks at Zoom (online), which will include discussions, movies, and cooking demonstrations. They also have a WhatsApp support group, wherein you will get challenges, tips etc. Fee: Rs 5000 per person. When: Every Monday, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. To register visit: https://sharan-india.org/events

Magical Affirmations Energy Workshop

Magic affirmations are single words and can be called mantras or chants. The founder of the system originated more than 100 words and later on many words were added. A system of joining words making phrases out of them for better results.

The class will cover: explanation of more than 100 chants; list of more than 1000 numbers for every need ranging from pains, aches to sleep disorders to relationship issues; how to put them to use; how to create our realities in togetherness and harmony with the Divine and much more. Fee: Rs 3000. When: Every day at 5 pm. To register visit: https://insider.in

The Hero’s Mind Lockdown has greatly hampered our children’s happiness. While few are coping well; many are angry, vocal about their frustrations or showing signs of depression and low motivation. Let us get our children to feel inspired, joyful, and motivated once again. Let us teach them about empathy and change.

With the Hero’s Mind you gift your child the power to reclaim their happiness and excitement. Through storytelling, simple behaviour techniques, Hero’s Mind helps your child become both – dreamer and a doer. Fee: Rs 399. When: May 11 to May 15. To register visit: https://insider.in