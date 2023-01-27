Kala Ghoda Arts Festival promises Colonial Cousins reunion, and other surprises

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) is one of the most awaited festivals of the city. The sheer spread available intrigues you. Everyone has something of their interest at the fest. Food, visual art, cinema, literature... and the list just goes on.

Colonial Cousins, Vocalists Hariharan and Leslie Lewis, who created history when they teamed up as Colonial Cousins in 1996, and gave us timeless fusion numbers like Sa Ni Dha Pa and Krishna are reuniting after at least a decade, thanks to the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF). Colonial Cousins will headline the popular festival's finale at Cross Maidan on February 12. “They are coming together especially for KGAF,” says a visibly excited Brinda Miller, Honorary Chairperson – Kala Ghoda Association.

The arts and cultural festival is back on ground after two years, packing a bigger punch in 2023 with street art, food, music, stand-up comedy, free workshops, heritage walks and children's events at 15 iconic venues in South Mumbai. Scheduled for February 4 to 12, KGAF has an interesting new theme, to boot. Says Miller, “Our theme is Past <> Forward. It is indicative of the gradual emergence from a period of inactivity to an era heralding positivity, change and progress.” With the aim of promoting arts, crafts and cultural heritage in the precinct, all funds raised from KGAF every year are directed towards the restoration efforts undertaken by the Kala Ghoda Association in the precinct.

“I have noticed a lot more interest in music, food and the visual arts among people of late, so you will see more of these at the festival as well. The United Nations General Assembly has declared 2023 as the international year of millets, and the PMO is backing it wholeheartedly, so we are hoping to do more millet-based recipes. There are many newer venues and restaurants joining in the festival,” says Miller.

The venues for KGAF 2023 include Rampart Row, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sagrahalay, YB Chavan Centre, Cross Maidan, Cooperage Bandstand, National Gallery of Modern Art, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kitab Khana, IF.BE, Ministry of New, Café Knead, Smoke House Deli, Sequel, Ideal Corner, Blue Tokai, and 145 Kalaghoda, etc.

There are many thought-provoking talks, engaging workshops and scintillating acts to detail here. Book your free slots on the Kala Ghoda Association's website and head over to the art precinct for the popular festival.

Festival highlights

February 4: Padma Shri Malavika Sarukkai will take the stage at Cross Maidan for a memorable Bharatnatyam dance performance

February 5: Mumbai Aaj Kal Photo Exhibition

February 6: A culinary workshop by Israeli chef Efrat Dvir, Café Knead for tasting her favourite salads, mezze and mains from Israel; Watch The Bose Legacy on stage. The play about a heart-warming story about the Bose family

February 7: An open conversation on how toxic masculinity and harmful stereotypes aid gender based violence

February 8: Comedy on the Spot. Amazing line up like Tarang Hardikar, Urjita Wani, and more

February 9: Heritage walk - Irani Chai vs Parsi Raspberry Food Walk

February 10: Christopher Benninger, who won the Indian Institute of Architects’ Annual Award for Excellence six times (CCBA Designs) will give a presentation at IF.BE

February 11: The Future of the Practice - A panel discussion with Kalpit Ashat, Maithili Raut and more

