Jazz pianist Jesús Molina is teaming up with the trio Los Dromers for one of the grandest melting pots of global music

Music has an uncanny ability to bring people together, transcending boundaries and forging connections between artists from diverse backgrounds. In the vibrant world of jazz, where collaboration and improvisation reign supreme, a unique musical alliance has taken root. Enter Los Dromers, a group of extraordinarily talented musicians comprising drummers Juan Pablo Faúndez, Danilo Amuedo, and Grammy-nominated bassist Guy Emanuel Bernfeld. Together with Colombian jazz virtuoso Jesús Molina, they form a captivating ensemble and are set to indulge audiences in an epic genre-bending flow on June 6 at NCPA in Mumbai.

Not only is the young Jesús Molina an incomparable pianist, he’s also a singer, saxophonist, music producer and educator. About his first time playing for an Indian crowd, he said, “I am so excited to be coming to India for the very first time, we will take you on a world trip with our different styles of music. Cannot wait to play at the NCPA for all of you.”

With nimble fingers gliding across the piano keys, he effortlessly paints vivid soundscapes, infusing each note with raw emotion. Born in Sincelejo (Colombia), Molina discovered his passion for music at an early age. Drawn to the sounds emanating from his father’s record collection, he immersed himself in the timeless works of jazz legends like Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Charlie Parker. At age 12, Molina began playing soprano and alto saxophone, but shifted to piano at 15. In May 2016, as a 19-year-old, he received the Latin Grammy Scholarship from Berklee College of Music. He has performed at the Made in New York Jazz Festival, and won first place at the Barranquijazz and Golondrina de Plata Montería festivals.

Whether delivering a melancholic ballad or unleashing rapid-fire improvisations, this pianist’s musicality captivates audiences, making them feel as though they are part of the narrative he is weaving. Beyond his mastery of the piano, he possesses a gift bestowed upon few —his ethereal voice. Molina’s ability to sing and play simultaneously adds a unique layer of intimacy to his performances. Adding yet another dimension to his repertoire, he dons the role of a saxophonist, breathing life into each composition. Molina’s presence adds an unmistakable energy to Los Dromers. His ability to traverse between instruments and genres with ease amplifies the depth and richness of their collaborations.

Los Dromers’ music is a testament to the power of cultural exchange and collaboration. Their collective identity is a tapestry woven from threads of jazz, timba, Latin American rhythms, and salsa music. Juan Pablo Faúndez hails from Chile. His father Marcelo is also a drummer while his uncle is a professional pianist, so music ran in the family. He clearly remembers the day he knew he wanted to play drums. “When I was 11 years old, I saw a beautiful drum set at my grandparent’s house and I fell in love with it. My dad started giving me lessons. My first concert was the Christmas concert in church,” he said in an interview to a Los Angeles-based site.

Danilo Amuedo is a Brazilian drummer and percussionist and the son renowned guitarist Leo Amuedo (who used to work with the likes of Stevie Wonder and Barbra Streisand). Danilo is part of the band, Blood, Sweat and Tears, and toured the US with them last year. Guy Bernfeld from Israel is the sort of bassist who has no trouble shifting gears between a metal song and an improvised jazz piece. He is an alumnus of Berklee College of Music and the Rimon School of Music, and was nominated for a Grammy for his work on Berklee Indian Ensemble’s album Shuruaat. Over the past 17 years, he has worked with a variety of musicians including Mike Stern, The Living Tombstone, The Gag Quartet and Indian sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee.

When Los Dromers and Jesús Molina join forces on stage, their musical alchemy is nothing short of breathtaking. Their performances become a celebration of artistic unity, where the boundaries between solo and ensemble blur, and the individual voices from different backgrounds merge into a harmonious whole. In the realm of music, collaboration has the power to transcend barriers and create something greater than the sum of its parts. Los Dromers and the incomparable Jesús Molina exemplify the transformative nature of artistic collaboration.