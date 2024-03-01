International Women’s Day 2024: How Short Hairstyles Can Elevate Your Everyday Look

Rachel McAdams |

From boardroom to bedroom, kitchen to power corridors, glamour world to creative cauldrons, or academics to the sporting fields — women have been calling the shots in every possible sector for decades now.

Breaking and rewriting rules, today’s women are constantly redefining themselves to change the world around for better. As stylistas too, they are altering the traditional notions of beauty to use the modern features as a symbol of power and confidence.

Read Also How The Indian Block Printing Art Of Ajrakh Is Trending In Fashion

In the run-up to the International Women’s Day (March 8), we look at some bold, stunning and smart short hairstyles for women, with the assurance of a cut above the rest.

Food for thought

Indian women traditionally idolise long tresses. But is it high time to amend this mindset and embrace hair of different sizes and lengths? “Of course it is. Moreover, it makes sense to look at the practical side of it. Long hair definitely looks good and is a priced asset for many but at the same time, it is quite difficult to manage and maintain as it involves a painstaking job. Focusing on the health of the hair and its conditioning is more important than growing its length,” advises celebrity hairdresser Jawed Habib.

“Altering beauty standards can encourage women to flaunt hair at various lengths, resulting in a paradigm shift of defying the established pattern,” stresses hairstylist Mohd Imran.

Style statement

In due course of time, fashion forwardness has gripped the herd instinct with a majority following trendsetting hairstyles. One wonders, what textures suit the short mops best — frizzy, silky-smooth, curly, knotty, thick or thin strands? “Tousled waves or sleek styles can be a perfect match for short hair, offering versatility,” replies Imran. “Straight and fine hair aptly compliments short hairdos,” confirms Habib.

Read Also Ways to Wear Corsage Fashion This Wedding Season

Wedding vows are now being taken mid-air, in zero gravity, underwater, in snow clad regions or on mountaintops. So then why wouldn’t women with short hair in bridal outfits simply look awesome! “Seriously, women with trimmed tresses can cut a unique bridal figure and stand out of the crowd on her big special day,” claims Imran. “No doubt about that. There is lot more in styling the hair than just keeping it long,” states Habib.

“Hair palette is a personal choice. What is important is a good blow dry set and well-cut puffed up tufts of hair to make an impression,” insists Habib. Vibrant hair colours and minimalistic accessories play up the short crops well, enriching the overall look. “Hair hues like platinum blonde, jet black or radiant red may complement the short hairstyles,” informs Imran.

For party, bridal or ceremonious gowns, a well-fitting crown or a tiara gracing the lopped locks might just steal the show. To add an extra effort, a feather boa or a pair of feather earrings could make you that showstopper of a glittery event. Accessories, such as hairpins, headbands or sleek barrettes can add an elegant touch to the shorn hair.

Bold & beautiful

It requires enough boldness to sport one's baldness with a hint of class. The Afro-styled tapered hair shape like Nefertiti’s, the queen from ancient Egypt ruled by the pharaoh dynasty, always fascinated fashion addicts. This is a testament dating back to one of the oldest and the most impactful historic civilisations on earth.

Read Also This Is How Macramé Is Just More Than A Recreational Activity

Evidently, it is often inquired if flaunting a massive part of the scalp with buzz cut or exposing a shaved head makes a fashion statement. “Baring a bald or a cropped look can indeed be a bold fashion statement, encompassing authenticity and confidence,” infers Imran. “The heart of the matter is that baldness cannot be reckoned as a flattering fad. It’s a situation that needs additional effort and correct styling to make things more comfortable for sure. However, people are visibly embracing it like a chic style at the moment,” preaches Habib.

Tomboyish charm

Kristen Stewart |

Usually, girls with short hair appear sporty, tomboyish and playful. One is but prompted to ask if short-haired maidens are naturally gifted to be glamorous gamines. “I totally believe that girls with shortened mops are more carefree and bubbly by nature,” PR professional Nishit Priya says. “They often come across as tomboys but hairstyles don’t precisely define personality traits. People express themselves in various ways and exhibit distinctive styles. Every person has a unique character to speak of,” she argues after a pause. A die-hard fan of Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, she raves, “She does loads of experiments on her hair and has lots of guts to execute her style. She never apes others but sets her own trend.”

Regular regime

Is it a daunting task to maintain a pared hair in all seasons? “Well, a neatly clipped hair doesn’t need much maintenance. Preconditioning and daily shampooing can take good care of nourishment. Plus, trimming once in six weeks can solve split-end problems and retain the required length,” shares Habib. Priya’s hair care routine is hassle-free. “I don't overdo it. I regularly trim, use less hair products, avoid heat and adopt a simple styling procedure based on personal preferences,” she summarises. “Maintaining short hair is generally easier but a proper care regime involves regular trims and suitable products for every weather,” chips in Imran.