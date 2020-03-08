International Women's Day 2020: 10 ways to get the real revelry started

We are lucky that we live in an era where Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the splendour of women and to honour the contribution of women globally across time. Today a woman is an equal participant in every walk of life, which was a dream some decades back.
Fortunately, times are different today. There are certain barriers that women still have to combat in each stage of life, like, when young her right to higher education and to participate in the workforce, even if it would mean a job that demands hardcore travel, at times with the male co-workers, her right to take decisions and engage in activities without being judged be it lifestyle choices or relationships and yes of course, equal pay. But every cloud has a silver lining, and it is indeed a reason to celebrate women empowerment today.
Empowerment lies within you, just that you need encouragement at times. Today’s women are an epitome of possibilities, far from the concept of the Abla Naari in the yesteryears. The best way we can celebrate this day is by celebrating ourselves.
Some ways in which this can be done are:
Believe in yourself: Even before we expect society or our family to believe in us, we have to believe in ourselves.
Love yourself: Reasons are plenty, but primary reason would be because you are worth it. You deserve to receive good. We have so much love to give others, but the best is to start from self.
Pursue your dreams: No matter how doubtful you are about the outcome, go for it. You deserve a fair chance, why wait for someone to give it to you.
Respect your body: Don’t allow it to be easily accessible, let your partner learn to love you beyond it. Also do not fall prey to body shaming, never criticise your body for the way it looks rather respect it for the way it functions for you. Splurge on yourself: Pamper yourself to the extent you can, don’t look for reasons. Do not wait for someone to do it for you, you are self-sufficient.
Forgive yourself: We are ready to give others a second chance or maybe even more than that, why not yourself.
Support a fellow woman: Don’t entertain vices like jealousy, enmity, insecurity. Rise above it, we co-exist and have to support each other. It will make things much beautiful for all of us.
Do things to please yourself: Rather than to please others. It will give you much more satisfaction.
Take care of yourself: It is not only required but it is also essential. Regardless of others doing it for you, do it for yourself.
Spend some ‘Me Time’: It is the best way to connect with yourself, do things which make you happy. Be unapologetically and faithfully yours. Celebrating you every day, Happy Women’s Day!
anisha.expressions@gmail.com
