International Women's Day 2020: 10 ways to get the real revelry started

Fortunately, times are different today. There are certain barriers that women still have to combat in each stage of life, like, when young her right to higher education and to participate in the workforce, even if it would mean a job that demands hardcore travel, at times with the male co-workers, her right to take decisions and engage in activities without being judged be it lifestyle choices or relationships and yes of course, equal pay. But every cloud has a silver lining, and it is indeed a reason to celebrate women empowerment today.

Empowerment lies within you, just that you need encouragement at times. Today’s women are an epitome of possibilities, far from the concept of the Abla Naari in the yesteryears. The best way we can celebrate this day is by celebrating ourselves.

Some ways in which this can be done are:

Believe in yourself: Even before we expect society or our family to believe in us, we have to believe in ourselves.