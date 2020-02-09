Individuality rules: Stylists explain what is on-trend this season when it comes to men's fashion

Shares designer Narendra Kumar Ahmad, “Men’s fashions are changing. In fact, they have changed altogether. The youth shape men’s wear that reflects youthfulness and sportiness. Personal style is an acronym for confidence and individuality comes with experience. Fashion is largely influenced by lifestyle. Bomber jackets, jogging pants and slacks... you can’t go wrong with these.

”But style is a statement of individuality, as luxury and retail consultant Vikram Raizada maintains, “Style is a composite of your natural experiences. The places you’ve travelled, the things you’ve seen, your individuality. No designer should tell you what you need to wear. Be bold, what you wear is a reflection of you.”