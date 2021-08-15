Independence Day 2021: Ted Speaker and former Monk, Jay Kabir talks about his journey from being 'miserable to mystic'

'Saari umar hum mar marke jee liye, ek pal toh ab hume jeene do jeene do.' This isn't a mere millennial Bollywood rendition but a story of millions of lives. Jay Kabir, former Monk, TED Speaker, an acclaimed author of the bestseller 'Monk Wisdom for the Modern Mind', and Spiritual Guide, takes us down the memory lane of his transformational journey and talks about how his life took a turn from being miserable to being mystic and mindful.

During his growing years, Jay didn't have the best environment. He was bullied and bashed for his stature and socially anxious personality, while financial constraints limited his thinking and forbade him from dreaming big.

In a bid to overcome his emotional turmoil, he consulted his college counselor and was diagnosed with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). Jay was not ready to take medication but wanted to overcome it with meditation. He started to read and research extensively in the fields of neurosciences, psychology of transformation, and ancient Indian spiritual sciences with the intention of not just healing myself but to really understand what it takes to live a life of true happiness, bliss, compassion, harmony, and abundance, to know how a human being can deal with all the challenges of life not from a state of anxiety agitation frustration but from a state of balance bliss harmony happiness.

Life took a massive turn when he dropped out of college to adopt a MONK LIFE. He embarked upon this spiritual journey to explore profound dimensions of life, cultivate values of compassion, selflessness, contribution, expand consciousness, and most importantly to heal the wounds of childhood.

Today based in Mumbai, Jay Kabir, who previously spent two and a half years with Indian yogi, mystic, visionary, and humanitarian Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in a monastery located at the foothills of the Nilgiri Mountains has inspired and transformed more than 50,000 people across the globe. His wisdom got him appreciation and heartfelt acknowledgment from eminent personalities and Padma Shri awardees like Acharya Nagendra, Swami Amrita Suryanada, Nobel laureates like His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev.

He founded his company, Peak Potential Paradigm in Mumbai in the year 2018 with the vision of educating people in the holistic systems of personal and spiritual growth and mastery, thus helping them explore, experience, and express their greatest genius and highest state of consciousness.

Embracing all the tools and systems of transformation and with deep knowledge of ancient Indian spiritual sciences, he has created several workshops and conducted innumerable seminars which have impacted people like Army Officers and CEOs to college students.

He aims to cleanse every individual from the past baggage, help them overcome challenges with a peaceful mindset, and live up to their highest potential.

During the challenging covid pandemic, while everyone saw the lockdown as a bane, Kabir focussed on the brighter side and took the opportunity for personal growth and service to humanity. When the pandemic was at its peak and people were losing hope, he came out with an online programme "Unleash The Ultimate You" which brought revolutionary changes in people across the globe. He coached and dealt with people facing problems ranging from nicotine addiction to abusive marriages.

Today, he owns a Spiritual Retreat Centre by the serene ocean in Madh Islands, Mumbai. People from different parts of the country and world come to experience deep inner bliss and expanded states of consciousness going through elaborate and scientific spiritual processes. In collaboration with his sponsors, he is launching his retreat centers in the US, Australia, and other parts of the globe with the mission to bring the Ancient Indian wisdom of experiencing inner bliss and transcendence to the modern minds of the west.

