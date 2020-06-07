In times of Corona, Su-Jok karona!

Since Covid-19 belongs to the same family of other coronaviruses like SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), experimental treatments are being conducted to see how effective they are. Each day, there is talk of some treatment method working where others are failing. Examples of therapies used for these illnesses include:

• Antiviral or retroviral medications

• Breathing support, such as mechanical ventilation

• Steroids to reduce lung swelling

• Blood plasma transfusions

None of the above therapies is cheap or sure shot and chances of contracting coronavirus become high when a person visits a hospital or a medical centre for testing or admission. The best solution then is to be proactive in preventing an attack in the first place, and to do so, one must prevent the transmission of infection by avoiding or limiting contact with people who are showing symptoms of any form of flu, fever or any respiratory infection. The next best thing you can do is practice good hygiene and physical distancing to prevent bacteria and viruses from being transmitted.

Let’s address the symptoms first. Some symptoms that have been specifically linked to COVID-19 include a combination of:

• Experiencing shortness of breath

• A cough that gets more aggravated over time

• Fever that starts off low but gradually increases in temperature

• Fatigue and body ache

Unfortunately, these are the same symptoms of the common flu, and that’s the reason one is never sure of what one could be suffering from. Then, there are chances of a person having contracted the virus but not showing any symptoms at all, or from normal slip into a severe symptomatic condition. It would be advisable to call emergency medical services if you or someone you care for have any of the following symptoms – especially if the concerned is diabetic, asthmatic or already has a life-threatening medical condition:

• Laboured breathing

• Blue lips or face

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• Excessive drowsiness

The suggestions here are by no means a substitute for medical advice, but if you are having difficulty in accessing it, the following can be considered as ‘First Aid’...

Treatment for spiking fever:

Blackening the tips of five fingers for treatment of fever, as shown in the figure below, is based on discovery of Prof. Park Jae Woo’s Sujok Therapy Insect system, that each finger represents our body therefore, the tip of the finger is corresponding to head. Black colour cools the head, hence we should apply black colour with the help of a marker or ink. For better and effective results, do this therapy at night.