How vinyl is wooing music lovers in digital era

So ever wondered why a over 140-year-old format keeps refusing to die? Ask a few vinyl lovers this question and chances are you get many theories that also reveal something about the people themselves who own vinyl. “Vinyl is a very durable format and if proper care is taken, they can last a really long time and can be passed on from one generation to another. It has a solid asset and investment value. It’s also a way of drawing children towards music as they get fascinated by the way turntables work,” states Pilak Bhatt of Music Circle, adding, “Through vinyl, I introduced my son Yash to all the classic rock groups like Santana, Pink Floyd, Dire Straits, Beatles.” Bhatt has been into the business since two decades and has one of the largest collections over one lac records in Mumbai.

Of all the formats ever invented, the vinyl record has the biggest personality, compared to a CD. It’s the artwork of an album you’d proudly hang on your wall. It’s the beautiful, pure and warm sound of analogue. It’s the way that albums and their sleeves tell better stories when they have two sides — gatefold. It’s the ritual of carefully sliding the record out of its plastic sleeve, placing it on the turntable, cueing the needle to the start of play, that all add up to a vibe to own a vinyl recording. Those who have good sound systems would never like to listen to MP3 or streaming music on it.

As it turns out, there are reasons why such an old and supposedly obsolete format has risen from the dead. Firstly, there are a lot of buying options for vinyl, and secondly turntables are available on platforms like Amazon, with an entry level turntable for as low as Rs 4,500. Sales of vinyl records too have enjoyed constant growth and price appreciation in recent years. Therefore customers buying vinyl know that the value of vinyl is only going to increase in future. Records and turntables also make for an ideal gift.