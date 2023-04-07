Here's how soybeans can bridge the protein gap

In India, protein has been a neglected nutrient on the dinner table. Despite the Indian Council of Medical Research recommending an average adult to consume one gram of protein per kg of body weight every day, more than 80% of Indians are protein deficient. The recent National Sample Survey also indicates a declining per capita protein consumption in both urban and rural areas.

However, among the many factors that impact this, the lack of awareness of protein foods and sources is one of the most common reasons for the under-consumption of protein in Indian households. As discovered in the Protein Paradox Study 1conducted by Right to Protein, nearly 95% of Indian mothers know of protein as a macro-nutrient, but only 3% understand its essential functions and why it is crucial to consume it.

Indians also believe in myths that basic meals comprising of just dal, roti, and rice are enough to meet daily protein requirements. Both, plant and animal-based foods, high in protein content remain unidentified. This is concerning, particularly in India, where most of the population follows a vegetarian or a flexitarian diet, and plant-based sources of protein go unnoticed.

A well-planned vegetarian diet can provide all the necessary nutrients, including protein. However, as majority Indians are flexitarians and do not consume animal-based protein in every meal, exploring other protein-rich food options is essential to ensure one-fourth of meals have protein in every meal of the day. This is where, protein powerhouse such as soybean, in its many forms, can help us meet our daily protein requirements.

A recent paper published by Protein Foods & Nutrition Development Association of India (PFNDAI)2 identified Soy as a superfood and wonder bean, as the only source of plant protein that contains all essential amino acids, crucial for growth and development in children and maintenance of body tissues in adults. Soy is versatile, affordable and has the potential to address the protein gap in India.

In celebration of ‘Soy Month,' we look at some of the easiest ways in which soy can elevate our protein consumption in daily meals:

Soy rotis: Consider fortifying your flour for rotis every day with one-third of soy flour or add it to your multigrain flour to improve protein quality and digestibility.

Soy foods:­­­ Explore tempeh and tofu as rich and versatile soy food options, beyond soy chunks and soy mince, which have become common in Indian households. While both tempeh and tofu are made largely from fermented soybeans, the nutritional value in the former is slightly higher.

Soy milk: Soy milk is the top contender as a non-lactose milk for those allergic to lactose. One cup of unsweetened soy milk contains 5-6g of protein, a comparable amount to cow's milk, and offers 3gm carbohydrates, 4gm fat, and 80 calories per serving. Although the fat content is relatively low as compared to cow's milk, it is the closest fat content to all other plant-based alternatives.

Plant-based food alternatives: For those who follow a conscious lifestyle, there is a growing set of options for plant-based mock meats in India, the majority of which are soy-based and hence, high in protein content.

Soy-fed animal protein products: The feed of the animal plays an important role in determining the quality of protein we consume. Therefore, looking out for the 'Soy Fed Product' label on frozen meats and eggs can be a small step to make more informed decisions. Therefore, looking out for ‘Soy Fed Product’ label on frozen meats and eggs can be a small step to make more informed decisions.

(Khushboo Jain Tibrewala is a Nutritionist)

