Have a happy and stress-free Valentine's Day, here's how

Also termed as hedonic adaptation, it explains that when our expectations are met, we tend to return to the same level of happiness we had before the gains. Retelling yourself of all that you have and understanding that more will never fill you up will allow you to understand just how privileged you are.

Alongside engaging in gratitude also activates dopamine in your brain, which facilitates you to feel content, healthier and cultivates a more expansive mindset.

Emanate love with no strings attached: Our heart has the biggest electromagnetic field in the body and is roughly about sixty times greater in amplitude as compared to the brain. We interconnect non-verbally through the electromagnetic field of the heart.

Breathing, meditation, and gratitude practices can aid you to nurture empathy and self-love while also altering your heart rhythm and the way you interact.

Encourage faith: When you feel as if the whole world is against you, it can be very easy to lose faith in a better path. We require the necessary tools to bring us out of that state and to run by us that we have control over our lives.