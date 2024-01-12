Guidelines To Identify And Prevent High-risk Pregnancies

Pic: Freepik

Each pregnancy is distinctive, some may start with low-risk indicators, only to face complications like gestational diabetes or preeclampsia later, requiring specialised medical attention for both mom and baby. On the other hand, certain women may find themselves in high-risk pregnancy situations right from the beginning. High-risk pregnancies, characterized by potential complications that could affect the mother, baby, or both, require special attention and care. They demand attention due to the increased likelihood of complications. It’s important to understand the factors contributing to the classification of a pregnancy as high-risk and the importance of taking extra care during this delicate period.

Identifying high-risk factors

Maternal age: One of the significant factors contributing to high-risk pregnancies is maternal age. Whether too young or too old, expectant mothers need to be aware of the potential challenges associated with age.

Medical history: A thorough examination of the mother’s medical history is essential. Previous complications, surgeries, or chronic conditions can elevate the risk level.

Multiple pregnancies: Multiple pregnancies often require specialised care to ensure the well-being of both mother and babies.

BMI at the start of pregnancy and sedentary lifestyle: BMI at the beginning of pregnancy and staying active is important. Obesity during pregnancy can lead to various complications, such as miscarriage, birth defects, blood clots, high blood pressure, large baby size, gestational diabetes, growth restrictions, and stillbirth. Conversely, having a low BMI during pregnancy also comes with its own set of risks, like having a smaller baby, premature birth, and developing anemia due to low iron levels.

Other influences

Nutrition: Proper nutrition not only supports the mother’s health but also contributes to the baby’s development.

Substance use: Avoiding harmful substances like tobacco and alcohol is crucial. These can pose significant risks to the developing fetus.

Stress management: High-stress levels can impact the pregnancy. Implementing stress-management techniques is essential for the overall well-being of both mother and baby.

Specialised care and support

High-risk pregnancy clinics: These specialised clinics offer comprehensive care for expectant mothers facing higher-than-average pregnancy risks.

Emotional well-being: Emotional support is equally important for any women. High-risk pregnancies can be emotionally challenging, and maintaining mental health is crucial for a positive outcome.

Chronic conditions

Diabetes: Proper management of diabetes during pregnancy is essential. Consistent monitoring and adherence to a healthcare plan are critical.

Hypertension: Controlling blood pressure through lifestyle changes and medications, under medical supervision, is crucial for a healthy pregnancy.

Other medical conditions: Addressing and managing pre-existing medical conditions is integral to preventing complications.

Communication

Discussing birth preferences: Open communication about birth preferences and potential challenges ensures alignment between the expectant mother and healthcare providers.

Open communication with your doctor: Building a trusting relationship with your doctor fosters a supportive environment, allowing for informed decision-making.

In a nutshell, taking extra care during pregnancy, especially in high-risk situations, is paramount for the well-being of both the mother and baby. By being proactive, staying informed, and seeking the necessary support, expectant mothers can navigate high-risk pregnancies with resilience and optimism.

(Dr Dipali Patel is Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Pune)