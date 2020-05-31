Gentlemen, keep cooking even after the lockdown ends!

Well, lockdown is incidental and an out of the blue phenomenon. That lockdown or banishment may have triggered a man’s embedded culinary expertise is inconsequential. The point is: Cooking or culinary skills of a man is a quality that’s surely appreciated by a woman or a bevy of women, as the case may be. Elizabeth Taylor thrice dumped Richard Burton but could never leave him permanently because according to the gorgeous diva, Richard was a magic in the kitchen, though it was also a euphemism for something else!

When Burton was imprisoned for a petty crime during his youth, he was sentenced to three months of simple imprisonment with no one to give him a company. His sort of a solitary confinement (read, today’s lockdown) culminated in acquiring culinary mastery which he picked up from the friendly warden who was also a fascinating cook! Cooking is not just a humanizing process; it’s cathartic as well as therapeutic. It enhances an individual’s emotional quotient and brings out his humane and tender traits.

Readers may be aware that prison manuals all over the world advise hardcore and inveterate criminals to take up cooking as a hobby that acts as a stress-buster which eventually mellows them down. In the prisons of Sweden, all inmates have to learn how to cook. By the way, Swedish males are world’s best chefs. They have an innate knack for cooking. Alfred Nobel, who invented dynamite, was also a superb cook who would cook the best Crayfish August and Toast Skagen for his forever whining beloved!

Cooking is caring. To cook is to care, care for the person you are cooking for. This quality is much admired by women. When a woman is fed up with daily cooking, if her hubby, beau or partner volunteers to cook for her, she feels not only loved but also thinks of her man’s gesture as a cutely chivalrous act. Yes, cooking is chivalry. That’s the reason, French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte would often cook for Josephine and scores of women he fell for.