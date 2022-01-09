From Apple iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy S22...top five smartphones expected to release in 2022

Apple iPhone 14 series

Come new year and all eyes are on the tech giant for its latest offerings. Apple did go for a design overhaul by introducing three cameras with its 11 Pro Max series and continued the streak with iPhone 13 by introducing an improved sensor, it will be interesting to see what it does with 14. Over the past few weeks, a lot has been said about the 14 series — there will be four versions, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These phones are likely to be unveiled, along with other Apple goodies, during its annual mid-year event. Buzz is the new iPhone may not have a Sim slot and according to MacRumors Apple has already advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022. The iPhone 14 lineup will likely boast 2 TB of storage, a 45MP main camera, 120Hz screens, an under-display facial recognition, 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and more. Alongside the 14, Apple is also expected to launch a new version of the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity. While many times the new products have managed to exceed our expectations but at times they have also left us wanting for more. And, only time will tell what it will be this time!

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Coming soon are Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 series comprising Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. With Samsung’s last year's offerings, flip and foldable phones, selling like hot vada pavs, expectations are high from the South Korean tech giant to deliver the best for its loyalists. The biggest catch for the new series is likely to be the storage — according to GizmoChina, the Galaxy S22 series will feature a 1TB internal storage model and 16GB RAM. There will also be a 12GB RAM model and three other internal storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Another good news for tech geeks is that the new phones will also have a dedicated slot for the stylus and will come with a Super Clear lens for its main 108MP camera. On Friday, Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which goes on sale on January 11.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The much-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro is set for January 11 launch. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese maker has given a glimpse of what the phone specs are likely to be. OnePlus has been a fave amongst photography enthusiasts thanks to its excellent camera. To spice things up, OnePlus 10 Pro would come with all several photography enhancements including new triple rear — 48MP, 50MP and 8MP — Hasselblad cameras with RAW+ mode. Buzz is, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. It will come in three memory variants — 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will run on the Android 12 operating system with 80W fast charging support. While pre-booking has already begun in China, the wait is now for India unveil.

Xiaomi 12 series

The Xiaomi 12 series made a debut in China last month and is soon expected to show up in global markets soon, though there isn't any official confirmation regarding the date yet. The series is expected to come in three versions — Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12X. Also, there will be a high-end phone, Xiaomi Ultra, which again will have a China release first in February and will be available later globally. The Xiaomi 12 series will sport dual SIM, a curved screen with a centre punch-hole for the selfie camera and a triple 50MP + 8MP + 13MP rear camera system. Other features include 120W fast charging and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, as per the report. It'll run on Android 11 and will boast 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel 6A

Another much-awaited smartphone is Pixel. Though there isn’t much information available on Google's new offering, the buzz is the specifications will be a spillover of the Google Pixel 6, which unfortunately wasn’t launched in India. Pixel 6a will be a successor of Pixel 4a in India — Google skipped the launch of Pixel 5a in India much to the chagrin of tech enthusiasts. The Pixel 6a is rumoured to feature an 8MP front camera and dual rear camera with 12.2MP primary camera and 12MP camera. The phone will have internal storage of 128GB with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and will run on Android 12. There is no official confirmation on the launch yet, but it is said the phone will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST