Friendship Day 2021: Five set of friends recall their decades-long relationship

“I may not talk to Chumki, aka Suparna Roy, and Gina every day; but when we do, we instantly pick up from where we left ... and that I think is true friendship.

Chumki and I must have been in the 8th grade when we immediately bonded over our tomboyishness. We were such pranksters! From ringing people doorbells and running away to beating up the Romeos during the Durga Puja times to attending all night musical concerts, we were a riot. Chumki is now a teacher.

When Chumki and I went to different colleges, Gina Mehta became my bestie at Loreto college. Gina loved my homemade food and I found her dal-rice college lunch (she was a boarder) delicious.

On weekends, her then boyfriend, Dikky, would take us to the Pink Elephant disco at the Oberoi Grand. Way past midnight, I'd sneak into the hostel with Gina and sometimes hide under the bed if the sister was on her midnight rounds.

Gina’s father was a strict Zoroastrian and Dikky a Nepali Hindu so Gina’s boyfriend masqueraded as mine while visiting her. Ultimately, everything was revealed and they were married. Gina is a home chef and she not only fed Om discreetly with chicken and parathas but also sometimes wrote love letters on my behalf. She does have a temper though and we have fought and made up a million times.

My friendships work because none of us stand in judgement. There are no agendas, just unadulterated friendship.”

As told to Dinesh Raheja

