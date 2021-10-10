Food Store Review: From smoked salmon to sausages, and from artisan breads to croissants, get everything under one roof at Posh Nosh Deli

Posh Nosh Deli is located in Pali Market, Bandra West, opposite Soul Fry restaurant and diagonally opposite Gondola restaurant. Opened on August 26, the store offers home delivery across the city through We Fast. It is open from 10 am to 7 pm, except Sundays; you can call or WhatsApp on 8828465448 for enquiries or to place orders.

They have two offers:

1. A flat fee of Rs150 for all deliveries within South Mumbai every Thursday; deliveries will be made between noon and 4 pm.

2. All customers who walk into the store can participate in the weekly lucky draw irrespective of the value of their purchase. They simply have to follow Posh Nosh on Instagram @PoshNoshDeliMumbai.

Gourmet goodies

Posh Nosh Deli stocks the best variety of gourmet goodies, from frozen to fresh, with a vast range of cured meats, honey glazed hams, New Zealand lamb, smoked salmon, John Dory, various kinds of sausages, artisanal breads, French baguettes, sourdough and croissants, a huge variety of imported and local cheese, all exotic ingredients from ramen and pasta, seaweed, tacos and tortillas to sauces, marinades and dips. They even offer delicious ready-to-eat meals prepared daily, plus divinely decadent quiches, tarts, desserts and fresh sandwiches grilled or toasted.

You can have cheeseboards assembled for you or a charcuterie platter with various cured meats to suit every palate and budget. They’ve got Italian smoked turkey breast, prosciutto parmaham, salami milano, smoked salmon, smoked turkey breast, roast duck, smoked duck breast, turkey ham and even traditional honey roast ham, chicken and turkey mortadella with olives or pistachio, as well as truffle salami.

Paired with frozen breads, you can simply pop into the oven before a party. You can serve up your cheese and charcuterie smorgasbord with preserves like olives, pickles, jalapenos and sun-dried tomatoes and some dips and spreads to make for the most finger-licking feast. The vast array of branded chocolates in a variety of flavours would be an excellent way to end the festivities and make for thoughtful gifts.

The woman behind the scene

Sapna Jalan Lawyer worked in the world of advertising for magazines, films and TV till 2004. She became vice-president of sales with Fortune Gourmet where she learned everything about the world of gourmet food and beverages. She spent four months in Spain honing her knowledge about food and also enrolled for an immersive language programme at the AIL Madrid institute.

After a year-long stint setting up Fortune Gourmet offices in Dubai in 2015, Lawyer opened her own gourmet retail store with a partner in Bandra, Mumbai in 2016, called A Saluti, which shut in August 2021.

She decided to go solo and relaunched the same store in a new avatar, christening it Posh Nosh but stocking all the same excellent gourmet products her clienteles have come to love, along with many new ones, at prices that are reasonable and with a guarantee of freshness that’s unbeatable.

She can often be found in the store when she’s not shuttling between Bandra and Alibaug, where she runs her other venture, The Deli, along with a partner from the food industry.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 07:00 AM IST