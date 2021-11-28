Food review: Have a knack for fusion food? Then try Indo-European cuisine at Ammata, Andheri and you won't regret it!

It’s worth inching through the Mumbai traffic to discover an epicurean paradise. We encountered lots of gastronomic highs in this botanical-themed kitchen and bar. Launched by Nitin Chawla, Director of MTRN Hospitality in association with Suved Lohia Hospitality, Ammata, located in Andheri, translates as Love in Spanish and the menu is high on European-Indian fusion cuisine. The enchantingly green interiors impart a tropical feel. There’s also an outdoor dining arrangement for those who prefer the open-air ambiance, especially in the lovely wintry evenings. There is a Private Dining Room for intimate gatherings. Ammata offers a neoclassical design element redolent of vintage European bars, inspired by art deco revival styles in architecture.

Hasty Melon from the bar menu is all set to appeal to tipplers with its lingering bittersweet after-taste — refreshing yet pleasing flavours of melon, kaffir, lime leaf, and vodka. If mocktail is your thing, try Coco Loco, an enticing concoction of pineapple juice, sweetened coconut cream and blue curacao.

Nibbles to go with the drinks were tangy Ammata fries — loaded spiced up fries topped with homemade liquid cheese, sour cream, salsa, jalapeno and olives. Chilli cheese toast was melt-in-the mouth. We checked out the pizza — primavera veg, goat cheese (chevre), toasted pine nuts, parmesan, had thin crust with loads of cheese.

Tortilla swimming in a barbecued tomato soup with Mexican spices combined with basil is worth a try. Hors d’oeuvre Sriracha hummus kulcha impressed us with its open taco presentation of oven-roasted tomatoes, bocconcini cheese drizzled with sriracha hummus. Asst. Restaurant Manager Arjun Singh gently poured spiced Gazpacho on whole Burrata topped with olive salsa verde.

This was accompanied by citrus naan. Though I must say the burrata was fresh and smooth in texture, the chilled Spanish soup was a tad too sour for my liking. Quinoa biryani peppered with asparagus, edamame, onion came with tzatziki and poi.

The non-vegetarian fusion menu is equally exciting as my friend tried haleem boreks (a filo pastry filled with meat), a 12-hour slow cooked Hyderabadi lamb with broken wheat and lentils, spiced with rose, cinnamon, and cloves in a dumpling with vegetable charcoal aioli and pickled radish.

Finally, we had the talked-about dessert, The Ashtray, and it didn’t disappoint. It is served in an ashtray bowl with an edible No Smoking sign, and edible cigarettes packed with chocolate ganache, hidden beneath which is a Baileys Pannacota bed of Oreo cookie crumble topped with silver dust.

Dessert lovers have a choice of home-made ice creams besides Palngtodh — baked dodha tart served with chocolate crackles, raspberry gel, and peanut butter ice cream. The waiters perform in accordance with the warm attitude of the management, carrying out everything professionally and with ease. A decidedly pleasant place with great food and hospitality!

