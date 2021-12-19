Food Review: Get a rich taste of Mediterranean and Asian cuisines at this restaurant in Mumbai

Nikita Poojari and Narayan Poojari, the owners of Shiv Sagar Food and Resort, and managing partners Nikhil Rochlani, Dhaval Udeshi and Pawan Shahri have thrown open the doors of a friendly and welcoming place in One BKC. Kyma, which means ‘wave’ in Greek, promises to create a wave in its vicinity with its casual interiors and premium cuisines drawing synergy between Asian and Mediterranean food.

Donning a laid-back vibe is the outside alfresco expanse with cabanas and a gazebo for outdoor seating with fairy lights and planters reminiscent of wintry European evenings. The lounge area with a high ceiling splits into many sections as it meanders smoothly into one spacious indoor diner.

The swish couches and gentle interior lighting were inviting enough to settle comfortably on the one with glimpses of tree-lined avenues from the large bay windows. A well-stocked bar beckons drinkers to enjoy spirits and cocktails whipped up to perfection. A private dining room with a balcony and a sushi bar are the additional pulls here.

The food is an amalgam of the Orient and Mediterranean — the latter is not just palatable but is considered to be among the healthiest too. We started with delicious Tomato truffle soup and crisp Watermelon feta salad with arugula, walnut and a drizzle of olive oil.

For appetisers, falafel served with hummus, tahini lemon toum (Lebanese garlic sauce) with sips of a fruity mocktail of mango pulp and mint was soothing. The Captain suggested we try fiery wonton nachos, which was an okayish dish of a bowlful of wonton and veggies in chilli garlic sauce served with fried nachos. Middle Eastern Manakeesh with zataar or Arabic spices dusted on oven smoked veggies with olive and cheese can be had with relish during any course of the meal. Pita with healthy avocado hummus is worth a try for its buttery taste and freshness.

You can rarely escape Asian preparations as they are included in the menu of most of the restaurants. Oriental food lovers will love Wasabi water chestnut edamame, Salmon truffle cream cheese and jalapeno sushi, wontons and varied dimsums. We too got drifted to try Chinese dishes like Honey chilli lotus stem, which consisted of extra-large sized lotus root chips, smothered in honey, chilli, sweet ’n’ spicy sauce. Kyma special veg tempura of butterfly pea rice encases asparagus tempura and avocado, with crunchy flakes sprinkled on the sushi. Chilli Basil Wok-Tossed Rice was a balance of spices and flavoursome jasmine rice.

As anticipated of a Mediterranean food restaurant, I was hoping and equally delighted to find baklava in the dessert menu. The coupling of crispy filo loaded with pistachio and saffron sugar syrup with scoops of rose petal ice-cream was a rapturous sweet finale!

