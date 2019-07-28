Food coma of the Bohri kind

It is one thing to walk into a restaurant and another altogether to be served a meal cooked with love at someone's home. The inherent pleasure one gets, knowing the love and affection that has gone into the dishes adds to the flavour of what you are about to eat. The Dawoodi Bohras are a sect of Shia Islam which originated in Yemen, and later spread to India and Pakistan. In India, they primarily settled in Gujarat (Surat) before spreading out. Being from Yemen, there are a lot of Arabic and Middle Eastern influences to the cuisine. The practice of eating off a thaal (gigantic platter) stem from the fact that Yemen was a poor country and to save resources, people started eating from one big plate. Their food blends the flavours and cooking styles of Gujarati, Parsi, Mughlai and Maharastrian cuisine. It believes in the food being flavourful but not dominated by one taste profile.