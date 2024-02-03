Filmmaker Sarthak Dasgupta Takes You On A Visual Pilgrimage Of Varanasi

Pics: Sarthak Dasgupta

Embark on a visual pilgrimage through the ancient city of Varanasi, where the ethereal meets the earthly, and the sacred embraces the mundane.

Filmmaker Sarthak Dasgupta captures the soul of the city through his lens in his stunning coffee table book, Varanasi: A filmmaker’s musings along the ghats (published by Hawakal Publishers; Price Rs 6,500). From the mystical ghats along the sacred Ganges to the narrow labyrinthine alleys resonating with history,

Dasgupta’s photographic journey is a window to the vibrant hues of the spiritual capital. “I was trying to catch a film idea that had been teasing me for a while. Usually, I heed the call of mountains. But this time, it was Varanasi, the spiritual capital of the world. I had three and a half days and a camera with a 50mm lens. I did not know I’d end up with a photo book,” Dasgupta says, in the book.

Here’s a peep into what the book has to offer.