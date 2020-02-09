Fashion and food photographer Aanuj Parti has a few suggestions when it comes to your Valentine's Day meals

Strawberry Cream Cake

Ingredients

For sponge:

- 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

- 1 cup butter or oil

- 1 cup powdered sugar

- 1 tsp baking powder

- 1/2 tsp baking soda

- Milk as required for consistency

- 1 tsp vanilla essence

- 1 tsp strawberry essence and 100 gm fresh cream for ganache

- 1 big bowl whipped cream

- Fresh strawberries as needed

Method

- Take a mixing bowl, sieve all the dry ingredients 3-4 times. Take another mixing bowl and add butter plus sugar. Mix till it becomes light and creamy. Add vanilla essence and mix.

- In the wet ingredients, add the dry ingredients in batches with milk and continue mixing to avoid lumps. Pour the mixture in a greased pan.

- Tap it to remove air bubbles. Bake it in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 25/30 mins, till the cake is done. Do the toothpick test to check.

- Cool the cake completely. Take a micro safe bowl and add strawberry essence with the fresh cream for the ganache. Microwave it for 1 min and leave to cool.

- Put the cake on a cake board, cut horizontally into two halves. Apply whipped cream and strawberry chunks on one half, cover with the other cake half and keep it in the fridge to chill. Take out and pour strawberry ganache on it. Refrigerate until completely set.

- Now top it with strawberries, circle it with chocolate sauce and serve.