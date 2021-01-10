Explained: Why physically fit, active people suffer from heart attacks

“When Sourav came to the hospital, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits. His ECG showed hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function,” Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, Dr Mondal, whose team performed the procedure at Woodlands Hospital, was quoted as saying.

Two out of the three above-mentioned cases are those of spirited sportspersons who are global icons. Fitness, daily exercise, etc., are a part of their everyday life. So, what went wrong? Kapil is understandably 61, though not an age for a heart attack and Ganguly is just 48.

The background

On December 27, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spent close to two hours “discussing matters” with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at Kolkata’s Raj Bhavan. Next day, he took a morning flight to reach Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to share the dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the unveiling of Arun Jaitley’s statue by DDCA. He looks fighting fit... takes a flight back home. Four days later, while gymming at home he has a blackout and is rushed to the hospital with three blockages!

The MOST important question that is doing the rounds is if ‘looking fit is being fit’? What is the difference between looking fit and actually being fit? Never judge a book by its cover, goes a common saying. We need to know what is going on inside, flip the pages.

Why it happens

People are bewildered by the fact that a sportsman, who swears by his fitness regime and does not indulge in things which might be hazardous for health, at 48 has three “concerned” blockages, where does the aam aadmi stand?

Free Press tries to analyse the situation to find the anatomical reason for this disturbing issue.

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), or heart blockage disease, is a multifactorial disease. CAD is more a lifestyle disease, but at times has roots in genetics as well. The main causes are: High cholesterol, high triglyceride, stress, family history/genetics, high BP, tobacco and alcohol consumption, high sugar, lack of exercise, obesity, low fibre intake, low antioxidants intake.