Diwali Gifting Guide: 5 Thoughtful Picks To Surprise Your Loved Ones

Glow up set

For the sibling, bestie, or partner who loves to shine, House of Makeup’s Glow Up Gift Set is the perfect festive surprise. Packed in an adorable lilac pouch (which honestly doubles up as a gift itself), it comes with two bestselling favourites: Hot Glossip, a juicy, non-sticky gloss that hydrates like a lip oil, and Dab N Glow, a multi-use tint for cheeks, lips, and lids that instantly lifts your look. Clean, vegan, and designed especially for Indian skin tones, this kit is proof that makeup can be both thoughtful and fun.

Price: ₹999

Link: Houseofmakeup.com

Skin-sational

Make festive gifting more thoughtful with The Bodycare Starter Kit by Not Just Vanilla, a curated collection of active bodycare essentials designed to target concerns like stretch marks, cellulite and uneven skin texture. Combining exfoliation and nourishing hydration, the kit helps build a purposeful routine for smoother, firmer-looking skin. Perfect for those exploring concern-led bodycare, this indulgent set makes a lovely festive gift for anyone who deserves a little extra self-care and pampering.

Price: ₹599

Link: Notjustvanilla.co

Soirée edit

How Sweet, a Jaipur-based artisan bakery and gourmet gifting brand, brings a touch of indulgence to Diwali gifting with its thoughtfully curated hamper. Perfect for festive evenings and effortless hosting, the assortment features savoury delights, wholesome snacks, indulgent cookies and charming festive keepsakes. Presented in an elegant seagrass basket and paired with a gold vase and poker candles, it beautifully combines gourmet treats with decorative accents, making it a memorable gift for the season.

Price: ₹4,500

Link: Howsweet.co.in

Tribe slingette clutch

A little sparkle goes a long way during Diwali, and Anaar’s Tribe Slingette Clutch makes a case for letting accessories take the spotlight. The heart-shaped metal frame, adorned with kundan and jadau-inspired stones in varying shapes and sizes, gives the clutch the feel of a piece of jewellery. With its ornate finish and distinctive shape, it brings a festive touch to the simplest of outfits, making it a lovely companion for Diwali parties and evening celebrations.

Price: ₹8,393

Link: Shopanaar.com

Work wanderer

Designed for professionals always on the move, the Odyssey Business Backpack by Harissons combines smart functionality with a structured, contemporary design. Its generous 40L capacity accommodates a 15.6-inch laptop, work essentials and travel gear, alongside a dedicated clothing compartment. Featuring a laptop cradle, tablet sleeve, gadget organiser, anti-theft pocket and concealed bottle holder, it makes commuting and short getaways effortless. Available in Midnight Black and Titanium Grey, it is a thoughtful festive gift for the modern professional.

Price: ₹5,319

Link: Harissonsbags.com