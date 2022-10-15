Diwali 2022: Sonal Motla talks about Goddess Lakshmi and her various artistic interpretations

Raza’s Bindu Biju-Mantra artwork |

One of the most celebrated festivals, Deepawali, is round the corner. Indians celebrate more festivals than any other culture.

Festivities is our cultural antidote to depression and loneliness. With 33 million gods and goddesses to choose from and follow, each idol is a metaphor for varied aspects of wisdom and ideal.

As children, we were excited to celebrate by wearing new clothes, share food, partake in rituals, light diyas and celebrate with family and friends.

My father would narrate stories of The goddess Lakshmi that being a consort to one of the three main Gods, Vishnu, the nurturer of life, she was his Shakti (strength). She is shown wearing a red sari, the colour of Rajas, which means creative activity. The golden embroidery on her sari, indicates plenty, as she is the Goddess of prosperity. Her four arms and four hands symbolises Dharma (duty), Artha (material wealth), Kama (desire) and Moksha (salvation).

She is seated on a lotus almost as to say “Live in the world, but do not be possessed by the world”... just like the lotus is beautiful, untouched by muddy water it blooms in. Detachment and evolution is the message of this poetic symbol. The owl is her vehicle, symbolising the need for wisdom to journey with her. The four elephants around her, pouring water that suggests the flow of Purushartha (endeavour), to be continuously strengthened with wisdom, purity and charity. We were mesmerised by his explanation.

As adolescents we were then explained about the three paths for a seeker of truth in Hinduism:

Tantra: “Tan”-tra, using body/ physicality to create energy

Mantra: A set of sacred syllables or sounds with correct pronunciation that generate certain energy.

Yantra: Sacred geometry with mystical diagrams act like visual energy centres, help in meditation practice.

Lakshmi yantra | Pic courtesy: Sonal Motla

The influence of this rich visual iconography and symbolism is seen in the history of Indian art. The artistic interpretation of Lakshmi varies from popular Raja Ravi Verma and Mulgaonkar’s lithograph prints that found way to altars, to a group of artists who came to be known as the Neo-Tantrics like Ghulam Rasool, Santosh, Biren De, KV Haridasan, Sohan Qadri, and, of course, Raza.

Raza did not look upon his work as a religious experience, but as ‘significant form’. The visual idiom drawn from mandalas and yantras are clearly visible in his work.

During my collaboration with Raza for my show “State of the Art” in 1990, I remember discussing how he was inspired and fascinated by the forms of yantras and mandalas as pure spiritual geometry. “Immense energy and potential were released by a simple yet essential form. It opens up a new vocabulary which corresponds in a sense, to my training in Paris in formalism.” He had connected with the energy centre of the sacred diagrams, and they have long inspired artists of each generation.

The word Lakshmi originates from ‘Lakshya’ which means ‘goal’, one’s goal will decide the manifestation of the goddess and your life. My father would ask us to establish our relationship with Lakshmi. Are you a “bhogi” (consumption oriented) to use her? Or are you a guardian and treat her as a daughter that one nurtures and when matures, offers it with love for another. Mindless Consumption and pride does not please her, she needs to be respected and her power be used for the nurturing of the society at large.

To live in luxury is a blessing, but it’s important to have a balance that comes from empathy and kindness for the ones around you.

This balance is where she smiles.

Happy Deepawali world! Let the light within shine!

