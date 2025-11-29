Discover How Simple Spiritual Practices Can Turn Every Moment Of Your Life Into Something Sacred

People often consider spirituality as something mystical — a path meant only for saints, sages and monks. This is a misconception. Spirituality is the science of the spirit, the Soul, the Atman. It is about realizing the truth: the truth about ourselves, about life, about God and about creation.

The truth is that we are not who we appear to be. We are not the body, mind, and ego. We are the Soul — a Spark Of Unique Life, a part of the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. In reality, we are all Souls, and everything is a manifestation of this Divine Power. Only God is. There is nothing else. Unfortunately, we are enveloped in a fog of ignorance that blinds us to this truth. Spirituality helps us overcome ignorance and see the light of truth.

Spirituality in nature

We don’t have to go into a cave or forest to experience spirituality. It is all around us. When we look at this beautiful world — nature in all its magnificence: towering trees, colourful flowers, graceful birds, majestic mountains, radiant clouds — aren’t we awestruck? Aren’t poets, artists, and musicians inspired by this splendour?

These are not just creations of God, but manifestations of the Divine. The same Power that we worship as God is present in the sunrise and sunset, in the rivers and seas, the butterflies and the bees. This is sacred. This is Divinity itself. Science too echoes this truth through the principle of Wave-Particle Duality – every molecule of matter is energy. Spirituality calls this energy, Divine power.

Understanding the human experience

We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience. We are manifestations of God. We are the Soul. We are sacred beings. When we see the Divine in all, every act of service and care becomes worship. To serve others is to serve God.

Our heart beats by the grace of God. From our first breath to our last, we live because of the Soul within. Everything we do arises from this power. When done mindfully, even the simplest act becomes sacred. In simplicity, there is peace and joy.

Read Also 9 Morning Practices That Will Transform Your Day And Spirit

Doorway to God

Spiritual practices help us live in this awareness. Spending time in silence, meditating, contemplating, practising Asanas and Pranayama, or praying — all these bring spirituality into our daily life. Silence and meditation are doorways to God. Prayer is a two-way communication with God. It is not only speaking to God but also listening to God. In stillness, we hear the Divine voice. Gratitude, too, is a sacred practice. It opens our eyes to the countless blessings that flow into our lives.

Sacred truth

The purpose of life is to discover the purpose of life. True liberation comes when we realize: I am the Soul, a part of God, the very power I worship. In that realization, we are freed from misery and sorrow. We live as Divine instruments, as a Yogi in union with God. And when the moment of death comes, we merge with our Source. Could anything be more sacred?

We only have to lift the veil of ignorance to realize the sacredness of life and existence. Spirituality is not about being separate from the world; it is about seeing that we are never separate from the Divine. When we live with this awareness, in consciousness of truth, every moment becomes sacred. And life itself becomes a journey of bliss, peace, meaning and purpose.

(AiR Atman in ravi - Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader)