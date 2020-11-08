COVID-19 effect: Diwali gifting takes an ‘unusual’ turn!

The reign of couch-potatoes

As life becomes a constant blur between work, Netflix and close to no chill, Mudit Jaju, Founder, CherishX infers there has been a steady uptick in the sales of WFH staples. “I have seen a lot of people gifting Under Desk Elliptical, which I feel is a really good and thoughtful gift. Even essentials like bean bags, movable desks and quality tech accessories are popular gifting options to drown out external distractions as weeks of festive gifting fast approach,” avers Mudit.

Citing how life in pyjamas is a real phase at the moment, Nitin Jain, co-founder of indigifts, believes quirky, yet utilitarian, gifting is a hit this festive season. “Customers today are viewing gifting from an utilitarian angle and are willing to spend for what it is worth. With the current situation the customer is more aware and wants to invest in things that will be of long term use than just merely being a décor piece. Products like eye masks, good quality bed covers (for extended time) feel-good plants, battery-saving tools and other products running along the lines of vocal for local are in, as we have seen a shift in customers choice which is smart and utilitarian,” says Jain.

Suggesting how interior décor kits are a smashing hit among gift hoarders, too, Palash Agrawal, founder, Vedas Exports, advises buyers to strike a balance between antique and casual while gifting. “It’s all about giving your space a facelift with heirloom yet versatile pieces that’d jazz up your space. For instance, tea light holders

and diya holders are great add-ons that can be used during the day. Pick ones with intricate designs (preferably golden finish) to give it a regal touch.”

The best quarantreats

Diving into a novel during the time of festive season as one gets wrapped up in a bubble of uncertainty and chaos is a great idea, believe many. Books help one to escape the monotonous routines of quarantine by transporting readers to far-off lands where exciting adventures and endearing characters await.

Speaking about it, author Kochery C Shibu says, “Books are an affordable way of showing your affections. And, it never goes out of vogue. In an era where there’s an overdose of content, but little verification of the same, gifting books after gauging the interest of a person is sure to be cherished. Take things up a notch, and send them an e-card for them to make a pick!”

Payal Sagar, author and Life purpose coach says, “With most of us staying at home than ever before, what better time than now to delve into mindfulness activities as reading? Exploring and stupefying books are a very quick and easy way towards mental well-being in such unstable circumstances. Book sales have become a bright spot for retailers during this festive season as people in lockdown around the world pile into novels and educational titles to help them get through isolation, sales figures suggest.”