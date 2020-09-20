COVID-19 & blues: Know how to beat the 'virus depression'

Social isolation. Uncertainty about health and life. Layoffs. Worsening of existing relationship issues. And more… The pandemic is frequently giving rise to feelings of ‘being stuck’ among people of all age groups. We are not talking about full-blown depression here but mid-level depression and anxiety which could be dangerous if not nipped in the bud.

The virus depression

“The processing system unit of the brain is not processing information the way it used to process earlier,” says Seema Hingorrany, Mumbai-based clinical psychologist. “Human beings are not designed to be indoors or work, study, shop or live online. Plus, being 24/7 in each other’s spaces, our dirty emotions surface and our capacity to handle them reduces. All of which gives rise to anxiety and a sense of ‘being stuck’.We call it the ‘virus depression’.”

She adds that the ‘virus depression’ can be spotted among:

· Senior citizens who are essentially not very functional right now. Used to going out for walks etc, they feel claustrophobic inside the house.

· Students whose cognitive functions are not high enough to understand the gravity of the situation outside. They feel grounded as they can’t attend school, college or go out to play.

· Working professionals who are glued to their laptops with their backs hunched and artificial light staring at them. Plus,those facing job loss/ insecurity courtesy the lockdown and receding economy. Both groups are prone to mental and physical stress.

· And those stuck with housework all day. These are essentially the women of the house on whose shoulders lay the prime responsibility of cooking, cleaning and housekeeping.

Holistic management

The pandemic has certainly put a lot of people into semi-depression, says Mickey Mehta, leading holistic health guru and fitness consultant. “But they haven’t smartly turned inwards for solutions,” he adds. Here, he gives tips on how to beat the COVID blues…

Connect back: Since people have built more connections outside, especially on the social media, he believes it’s time to rekindle family bonds for upliftment of mood and happiness. “Spend more time with family cooking, cleaning vessels, doing the jhadu-pocha or playing antakshari in the evenings,” says Mickey.