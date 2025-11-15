Cough That Won’t Go Away? Your Body Might Be Warning You Of Something Serious

Persistent cough and fever might be your body giving you signals that there’s something seriously wrong with it. It could be a warning bell. Though a cough and fever may sound like simple seasonal symptoms, the persistence of both together for weeks may be a signal that something deeper is going on in the body. A lingering cough- especially one lasting beyond two to three weeks with a frequent fever - may mean the body is fighting an ongoing infection or inflammation that needs more than just a cough syrup or home remedy.

Upper respiratory infections

When coughing doesn't stop, this typically indicates that the lungs or airways are having trouble clearing mucus, an infection, or irritants. Fever indicates that the body is fighting something. It can be an indication of a severe case like pneumonia, bronchitis, or even tuberculosis. Sometimes, this combination of symptoms relates to post-viral situations, including long-term inflammation following COVID-19. The danger in not taking such symptoms seriously is that they tend to worsen over time. Pneumonia leads to fluid build-up in the lungs and prohibits breathing; tuberculosis, if left untreated, may spread internally and become highly contagious.

Smoker’s cough

Smokers often take their cough lightly thinking it is an aftermath of their bad habit. However, this is not necessarily always true. I It could be due to Copd. Also, an interstitial lung disease is quite common these days amongst smokers and if untreated in time can lead to complications. Persistent cough amongst smokers can also be an indication of cancer.

Susceptible patients

The most susceptible are those with weaker immunity, such as children, older adults, or those with chronic conditions like diabetes or asthma. In such people, a chronic cough and fever may lead to serious complications if treatment is not begun early. Even for outwardly healthy individuals, long-term neglect of these symptoms may be dangerous because recurrent infection causes permanent scarring of the lungs and irreversible impairment of lung function.

Not always respiratory

It's also important to note that not all coughs are manifestations of infection. Some can be due to allergic reactions, acid reflux, or even continuous exposure to air pollution. At any rate, when fever occurs along with cough, infection becomes the most probable cause. This is why it's essential to identify the reason early through simple tests like a chest X-ray or blood work, rather than self-medication for weeks.

Make it a habit

It should be part of one's daily wellness to care for the lungs. Drinking fluids can help clear mucus from your body; avoiding smoking and polluted environments can benefit your airways. Some other ways to take care of your lungs include wearing a mask on air quality warning days, maximizing space ventilation, and receiving expert-recommended vaccinations. Not treating a prolonged fever and cough is akin to ignoring an alarm, the danger won’t disappear, it will continue to grow.

(Dr. Suleiman Ladhani, Consultant Pulmonologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central)