Colombia: A country that is more about lively culture, food and flora-fauna rather than Pablo Escobar

Ah Medellin! The city of eternal spring! It has been my favourite place to live in Colombia thus far, with a pleasant temperature ranging between 20 to 25 degree Celsius throughout the year. I discovered the city in December last year when I travelled from Mumbai to Colombia. The city has a lovely balance of all aspects of life. As a nature lover, I marvelled at how the city is intertwined with nature. Streams flowing along the highways, trees blooming with flowers of various colours and fauna that lives amidst a bustling city.

Here, one of my favourite places is El Poblado, a neighbourhood peppered with bars and restaurants, intertwined with breath taking scenery. I was told that in pre-Covid times, the people would spontaneously salsa after a few shots of the traditional alcohol — Aguardiente. Nowadays, the city has social distancing restrictions in place, and while all bars and restaurants are fully functional and people still party in this neighbourhood, close contact dancing has taken a backseat.

While planning my itinerary of places to visit, I stay tuned to news for information on weekend lockdowns through which Colombia is tackling its Covid crisis.

So, in true Colombian fashion we escaped to a ‘pueblo’ — a traditional small town — to experience the local culture. These pueblos can be easily identified by a central square with the church at its heart, encircled by the town. They are very European in structure, but Colombian in feel. What is fascinating is how colourful the houses are. Creativity abounds as people paint the doors and walls in different colours, sometimes even decorating them with scenes from village life.