Co-ord fashion is making waves again and adding a unique touch to our wardrobes

It’s two or more for joy in coord fashion. A short form of coordinate, a co-ord set is made in twinning colours or styles. Opt for loose-fitting slacks teamed with a body-hugging T-shirt or a casual button-down shirt for a relaxing weekend outing. Or else hog bizarre motifs, whacky punchlines and grotesque imageries to go over the top and unleash your maverick attitude. You may make an emphatic statement with interesting scrawls and doodles across your outfit or twin the upperwear with the lower splashing similar hues.

Fashion on the Go

Despite two or more pieces of clothing getting incorporated in a co-ord ensemble, the aforesaid fashion is easy to carry and convenient to travel in, feel designers. “Co-ord clothing is made keeping both style and utility in mind. Smooth to slip in and effortlessly adaptable, co-ords sort one’s wardrobe by removing the unnecessary clutter. They maximize wardrobe possibilities requiring little space for luggage and are therefore ideal for travel. Co-ord sets not only look amazing on the wearer but also help lounging around without a hitch. Co-ords heighten practicality for the out-and-about modern lady, providing a hassle-free method to parade fashion with élan everyday,” reasons Gupta.

Formal to Funky

From formal suits to fuss-free casual outfits, co-ords have evolved over the years in both men’s and women’s closets. Co-ord sets have seen an amazing metamorphosis over time in tandem with the shifting fashion tastes in both men's and women's sartorial lines. Historically, co-ords were mostly used with formal suits, giving off a sophisticated and polished appearance. However, the same has evolved beyond the customary formals to currently find a place in cushy casual attire. “Without sacrificing quality designs, textures and prints, co-ords cater to a wide range of styles, varying from traditional tailored suits to unwinding loungewear. A co-ord set became a wardrobe staple for all situations as a result of this development, wherein both convenience and style are considered equally important ingredients,” affirms Gupta.

“Co-ords have advanced significantly in both men's and womenswear,” Mirpuri seconds the view. “In men's fashion, they've transitioned from formal garments to more at-home wear, retaining polished combos simultaneously like matching blazers and trousers. For women, they've moved beyond conventional skirts and blouses to include varying options like athleisure-inspired sets and elegant evening ensembles,” she reports.

Colour Canvas

“I feel any hue imaginable should go well with a co-ord. The tone and shade have to be just precise. So far, luminous Barbie pinks, rust orange, viva magenta and cobalt blues have been trending as apropos colours for co-ords. Matched sets are in vogue now but if you are in mood, then play with some prints or textures too,” states Rucha Nikumbh, lead designer of Around The City brand.

Co-ords can shine bright in monochromes as well as in a medley of colours. “Co-ord sets can be a canvas for self-expression, allowing you to experiment with a riot of colors to suit your personal style. While monochromatic co-ords exude grace and a timeless appeal, a mishmash of colours can also work fine. It all depends on your individual preference and the occasion. For those on the lookout of a minimalist touch and a classic capsule wardrobe, co-ords in single tints are a fantastic choice. They offer endless mix-and-match possibilities and create a genteel and put-together appearance. The colour scheme should resonate with your personal style and make you feel confident. To cut the long story short, your wardrobe must reflect your personality,” elaborates Ruchika Mehta, founder of Dahlia, a women’s fashion label.

“Zoom in on the colour combos that work best for you. In order to guarantee that the chosen colour code matches your complexion, you also need to take into account aspects like your body shape and the skin tone,” opines Latika Kapoor, styling head, FS (Fablestreet) Life.

Take on Textures

“In terms of prints and textures, the possibilities are unlimited. With the correct sort of fabric, a co-ord set can be enhanced to a great extent,” asserts Nikumbh. Textured fabrics like malkha or silk lend a tactile element to a co-ord set and elevate its overall visual appeal. Textures create depth and interest, making the outfit more captivating.

Floral designs are classic and adaptable. They may provide co-ord ensembles with a dash of femininity and softness. Floral patterns are suitable for both informal and formal settings. Stripes may add a structural feel and refined quality to a coordinated outfit, irrespective of being traditional pinstripes or those striking horizontal stripes. Polka dots are whimsical and vintage. They can give your dress a humorous and enjoyable touch. Bold, dramatic touches may be added to your co-ord set by using animal prints like leopard or zebra. To avoid overpowering the ensemble, it is crucial to employ animal patterns judiciously.

Geometric prints, including squares, triangles or hexagons, may give a coordinated set a contemporary and edgy appearance. Lace lends co-ord sets a delicate, romantic trace. It’s frequently incorporated in shirts or a skirt or a dress overlay. Ideal for formal co-ord combinations, velvet offers a sumptuous and rich feel. It may give one’s clothing more gravity and warmth.

Co-ord outfits with sequins are ideal for special events and may help the wearer stand out of the crowd. They seem glitzy and sparkling. Satin has a silky smooth lustrous finish. Evening co-ord sets frequently employ this material. Co-ord can be made more comfy by using knit textures like ribbed knits or cable knits, making them proper for the chilly weather.

Co-ords for WOCs

There are many women of colour (WOC) who are international icons across the fashion boulevard like Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, Jada Pinkett, Beyonce Knowles, the former US First Lady Michelle Obama, tennis stars William sisters (Venus and Serena), et al. Back home, dusky beauties like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are a huge rage. Many drapers admit that this veritable who’s who of the swish socialite set and glam circuit can ace the stunning co-ord look and how! “Beauty is never skin-deep. Your internal glow and sweet simplicity should be your ticket to recognition, winning accolades from countless quarters,” all acknowledge in unison.

Women of color can unfailingly rock co-ord outfits with style and grace! The ability to pull off a co-ord look isn't determined by the skin color but rather by individual style, self-confidence and the flair for fashion. “Personal style knows no racial boundaries. The diverse and vibrant cultural backgrounds of the above-mentioned divas often serve as a rich source of fashion inspiration. They have a deep understanding of how to gel various style elements to create a unified co-ord outfit that tells a unique story,” imparts Mehta.

In essence, fashion is a universal language of self-expression that transcends ethnicity. “It's all about being fashion savvy, exhibiting a distinctive style, remaining drowned in the ocean of creativity and having the aplomb to boast a look that is fabulously upgraded by several notches with time,” she elucidates.

Without a doubt, WOCs in the fashion and entertainment industries have continually proved that they can pull off any gorgeous outfit with panache and co-ords are just integral to this. “Their various skin tones and body types underscore the adaptability capacity of coordinated ensembles as the outfits are designed and adjusted accordingly to match different body complexion and shapes,” apprises Kapoor.

In addition to being admired for their impeccable sense of style, the globally-acclaimed celebs could unquestionably justify the co-ord look, leveraging their individual signature styles to highlight the inclusivity of coordinated clothing.

Motif Matter

Nowadays, kitschy motifs and prints from mural paintings seem a huge fad. Can these find a place in new-age co-ords to woo the flamboyant Gen-Z?

The unusually aesthetic, bold, unapologetic nature and maximalist ideas of today’s youth tally with the kitschy themes. “That is one of the major triggers why Gen-Z would be blatantly inclined towards unorthodox subjects. They want to express their opinion, put irony on display and juggle with patterns that have a social message pinned across clearly,” reveals Nikumbh.

While offbeat ideas can embellish contemporary co-ord sets tailored for the vibrant Gen Z demographic, it's essential to understand that this generation is characterized by its deep appreciation for a melting pot of composite cultures, avant-garde fashion expressions, modern interpretations of styling, kitschy patterns, fusion of tradition with innovation and sustainable values.

“The millennials are more culturally attuned and open-minded than ever before. They enthusiastically embrace clothing and accessories that not only celebrate cultural diversity but also embody a rich history of craftsmanship. Indian weaves with their heritage can be a captivating part of this celebration. It's a beautiful convergence of the old and the new, where fashion becomes a canvas for cultural carnival and individual identity,” observes Mehta.

New-age co-ord sets are often made outrageous to appeal to the rebellious Gen-Z crowd. Desperate youngsters are frequently susceptible to brazen content, pop art, goofy humour and vivid ensembles that tickle their palates. These are often unabashedly embossed on shirts, bottoms or even accessories within a coordinated set.

Read Also Metal mania: Make heads turn with this flashy and classy sartorial choice

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)