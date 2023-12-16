Christmas Special: 9 Sustainable Decor Ideas

Pic: Freepik

This Christmas, let's make happy times and be nice to the Earth! We can be eco-friendly and still enjoy the festive season. Let’s explore 10 delightful ideas to infuse your home with festive cheer while staying kind to our planet. Keeping our celebrations warm and friendly, thinking about the environment is very necessary nowadays. This is the time to be happy and think about others, setting a festive atmosphere that highlights the goodness of being friendly to our planet.

Upcycled furniture

Decorate up your home with special furniture made from old things. Upcycled furniture is like giving new life to stuff that is going to be thrown away. When we use these revamped items, we don’t need to make as much new stuff, which is great for the planet.

Cloth gift wraps

Wrap your presents in reusable cloth instead of traditional wrapping paper. Not only does it look chic, but it also reduces waste. You can use scarves, or old fabric scraps, or invest in reusable gift wraps that can be used for many Christmases to come.

Donation & upcycled ornaments

Encourage a spirit of giving by incorporating donation ornaments into your decor. Create ornaments that stand for various charitable causes, and for every donation made, add a new ornament to your tree. Plan to donate these ornaments after the festival. This way, they can be useful for those who are in need. It’s a beautiful way to give back during the festive season. Give old ornaments a new life by upcycling them into unique decorations. Raid your craft supplies or visit a thrift store for materials like fabric scraps, buttons, or even old holiday cards. Transform these items into personalised ornaments that tell a story and reduce waste.

Eco-friendly centrepiece

Create a stunning and sustainable centrepiece for your holiday table using elements like pine cones, dried fruits, or even potted plants. This makes your table look festive and helps cut down on using things that get thrown away. This not only adds a touch of sustainability to your table but also captures the essence of the season.

Handmade stockings

Instead of purchasing new stockings, consider making your own. Use old sweaters or fabric scraps to craft personalised stockings for each family member. It’s a heartfelt and sustainable way to add a touch of warmth to your fireplace.

Sustainable tree alternatives

Think about different Christmas tree ideas that don’t mean cutting down a real tree. You can rent a potted tree and plant it again after the holidays. Or, get creative and make your own tree using old wood, branches, or even a ladder. It’s a creative and eco-friendly way to showcase your holiday spirit.

LED Lighting

Change to LED lights for your Christmas tree because they save energy. Make it extra special by creating your light covers. Use old stuff like paper or cardboard to make cute covers that make your lights look even more special.

Use rocks

Choose pretty rocks that come from nearby and are taken out of the ground carefully. You can use these rocks for your decorative elements, counter tops, floors, or to make your place look nice. It makes your space look classic and beautiful while also helping out with good while supporting ethical and sustainable practices.

Low VOC Paints

Choose Healthy Paint. Use paints that don’t have strong smells (VOCs) to make the air in your home better. Embrace a palette of colours without compromising your commitment to a healthier home and planet.

Remember, the key to an eco-friendly Christmas is creativity and mindfulness. Embrace the joy of the season while making choices that have a positive impact on the environment. By incorporating these sustainable decor ideas, you’ll create a festive atmosphere and contribute to a greener, happier planet.

(Raghunandan Saraf is Founder & CEO, of Saraf Furniture)