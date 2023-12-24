Christmas 2023: 18 Great Gifting Options For Your Loved Ones

Pic: Freepik

A gift for your furry friend

Celebrate the Christmas moment with your furry friend. BellyRubs India, a pet care brand offering best quality pet products, has launched a sweater range for the season. It includes a beautiful range of good products for the canine friends, from plush toys and cozy beds to delicious treats.

Price: as per product

Where: bellyrubs.in

The glass for the seasonal

Get the best Nordic / Scandinavian luxury glassware as gift for friends and family as Frederik Bagger arrives on the Indian shores. The Frederik Bagger Copenhagen’s exquisite product range is ideal for Christmas. It includes Bar Sets, Champagne Glasses, Cocktail Glasses, Dessert Wine Glasses and Scented Candles.

Price: Rs 4,800 – Rs 18,000

Where: Place order on WhatsApp at 88790 80981 or visit Tatacliq

Pick ice-creams for x’mas

End your sumptious Christmas meal with some iced delights from Coppetto Artisan Gelato. They are offering amazing Gelato Hampers. Let the festivites become more special with the array of gelato flavours, from Chocolate and Raspberry gelato to the seasonal Strawberry Marble flavour. Chill it!

Price: Rs 210 onwards

Where: At outlets in Bandra, Chowpatty, and Juhu; available for delivery on Swiggy and Zomato

Serve on a platter

For gifts to remember, Nestasia is offering Christmas special gifting and home décor options. This stunning gold-coloured decorative platter can be the centre of attraction at any functin. Gift this to someone special and see them serve varied snacks for celebrations. May the best hosting start with this item.

Price: Rs 1,750

Where: https://nestasia.in/ collections/christmas-gifts

Some celebrations time

The festive season is all about enjoyment. Make it special with some offerings from Jacob’s Creek. This leading Australian wine brand is offering their Sparkling: Chardonnay Pinot Noir and Unvined Riesling (non-alcoholic wine). Open any to make the celebrations even better.

Price: price on request

Where: jacobscreek.com/en-in/ or your leading wine shop

Jewllery making a mark

Gift the Christmas-inspired jewellery from Nornamnet, an authentic luxury jewellery brand. Their curated collection has incorporated the elements of the festival and will be perfect to wear or gift this season.

Price: available on request

Where: nornament.com or Instragram account

Festivities with fragrance

Looking good is incomplete with a good perfume. Ajmal Perfumes offers beautifully scented perfumes for the chilly festive season. Their Autumn Winter Collection has been crafted to suit the celebrations. Smell the burst of mandarin and apple. A well-scented gift can mean everything for your loved ones.

Price: Rs 650 – Rs 15,000

Where: in.ajmalperfume.com

A gift to hear about

If your loved ones are into music and audiobooks, gift them the Dyson Zone Noise Cancelling Headphones. The first wearable product from Dyson offers scientific sound precision for the ultimate hearing experience. Wear it wherever you want without any trouble hearing.

Price: Rs 59,900 (Ultra Blue/Prussian Blue),

Rs 64,000 (Absolute+ headphones Prussian Blue/Bright Copper)

Where: Dyson demo stores and Dyson.in

Light the festive spirit

The Christmas season calls for brightness. Tara Candles offers their specially Christmas Candle Collection. Gift these beautifully fragrant candles hamper which includes a white Christmas tree-shaped candle, star-shaped candle, Santa Claus candle, heart-shaped candle and Tara’s pillar candle. Celebrate a warm and cosy festival.

Price: Rs 800

Where: Call / Whatsapp +91 8976996297 | https://taracandles.com/



Winter beauty time

The Body Shop has launched its annual Limited Edition Christmas Body Care Collection which includes two ranges – the Cherries & Cheer and the Pears and Share. It is perfect for the season or festive gifting and are availabe in recyclable packaging. Both collection include things like shower gel, body butter, body oil, hand balm, lip balm, lip scrub, body scrub, space mist, fragrance mist and a body mist.

Price: Rs 4,275

Where: Any The Body Shop outlet or thebodyshop.in

Let the party begin

It is the time to party. That is why you should pick Portronics Dash 4 which is a wireless party speaker with karaoke mic. It is the perfect audio device for parties thanks to its built-in 360-degree dynamic RGB light system, and a control panel. It also plays music via Bluetooth or a flash drive, from Aux-in via a 3.5mm cable, a stereo-out for headphones and built-in FM tuner. Every music will now be the star of the fun moments.

Price: Rs 6,889

Where: Portronics.com or leading e-commerce platforms

Indulge and be invigorated

This festive season, Justhuman, a cruelty-free personal care brand, has come out with the ‘Indulge & Invigorate’ exclusive gift box. It contains a coffee caramel body scrub & revitalising bodywash. Let the scrub indulge the body, while the bodywash revitalises your skin. It is the perfect gift to feel fresh.

Price: Rs 2,649

Where: justhuman.co.in



Say bottoms’ up

For your festive celebrations, bring home or gift Chateau Indage wines that are perfect for the seasons’ celebrations. There wines include Chantilli Chardonay, Tiger Hill Merlot Shiraz, Marquis De Pompadour Brut and Chantilli Merlot. The party will begin with a pop.

Price: Rs 390 onwards

Where: chateauindage.in or your leading wine shop

Enjoying the festivities

Make your Christmas celebrations special with IGP’s Opulent Christmas Celebrations Hamper that comes in an eco-friendly white box full of luxurious treats, from fruit cakes and assorted chocolates to tantalising dry fruits. Also added is the Midnight Rose Tin Candle, set of Christmas tree ornamets and some red and golden décor.

Price: Rs 3,495

Where: igp.com

Some good lip talk

This festive season, paint your lips with the Recode Silky Matte Mini Liquid Lipsticks for parties. A range of colours are at your service. The weightless creaminess of the matte lipsticks will make the right statement. Plus, they are cruelty-free, paraben- and mineral oil-free, and vegan.

Price: Rs 899

Where: shop.recodestudios.com

Just indulge yourself

The spirit of the season has been upheld by Kimirica with their Gulistan Indulgence Set which has been inspired by the royal bathing rituals. This five in one set has a shower gel, body lotion, bath salt, handcrafted bathing bar and hand cream with the notes of rose absolute and iris. Spread some indulgence around you.

Price: Rs 1,699

Where: kimirica.shop

The good looks factor

La Pink brings for you a beautiful festive hamper combo that has been curated just for your skin. The hamper contains the white haldi face wash, young forever haldi day cream and ideal bright serum. Gift these transformative skincare products to someone special.

Price: Rs 1,815

Where: lapink.com