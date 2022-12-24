Christmas 2022: Classic and quirky cocktails are the current boozy trends

Mulled Wine |

The first commercial cocktail called Sazerac was created in New Orleans. It was a blend of whisky, absinthe, bitters and sugar.

Basic methods for preparing cocktails are Blend, Shake, Build and Stir. The adhered principle is to shake if there's citrus, stir if there's not. If the cocktail ingredients are mostly, or entirely, spirits (such as in a Manhattan, Martini or Negroni), stir the drink. If a cocktail contains juice (such as in a Margarita, Daiquiri or Cosmo), it should be shaken. Kunal Patel, MD and CEO, Monika Alcobev, opines, “For cocktails agave spirits, mainly Mezcal and Tequila, are the spirits of choice at the moment for professional bartenders. These spirits are a lot like wines and are a representation of the variety of agave and terroir that they come from.”

Cocktail has a base ingredient (75% of the total volume) which is usually a single spirit like whisky, vodka, rum or gin. The four basic elements are spirits, sugar for balance, water and seasoning or bitters. The varying agents (sweet and sour) are those that lend each cocktail its uniqueness. The shape of the stirrer used in the early days, was the feathery, willowy and smooth root of a plant which resembled a ‘cock’s tail’. Legend has it that the sailors spread this word in England, from where the name ‘cocktail’ caught on in America.

Classic Cocktails

Martini: Made sophisticated by James Bond, it is a mix of gin (or vodka on special request) and vermouth with orange bitters and ice. It is stirred to retain its punch and served with a garnish of olive or orange zest.

Old Fashioned: It’s the mix of muddling sugar with bitters and water, adding rye whisky, with a garnish of orange and a cherry. Shaken and traditionally served with ice in an old fashioned glass.

Diaquiri: The frozen, simple and uplifting cocktail tastes like diluted rum with a dash of lemon and sugar. Served chilled, with ice or even frozen.

Mulled Wine: Spiced Festive Mulled Wine at Bastian consists of red wine mixed with fresh orange and lemon juice, sugar, cloves, cinnamon and secret spice mix - unmissable while welcoming the New Year!

Mai Tai: Made of rum, Curaçao liqueur, orgeat (or almond) syrup, and lime juice, it is a shaken drink with dark rum poured on top with a lime peel or pineapple garnish.

Cosmopolitan: Sweet with a hint of tanginess, the credit for its popularity goes to the television show Sex and the City. Made of vodka, triple sec, cranberry and lime juices, it is jiggled in a cocktail shaker.

Negroni: This Italian blend is looked upon as an aperitif (had before a meal, generally to stimulate an appetite). With sweet and fruity notes, built over ice with an orange slice for garnish, its base spirit is gin.

Manhattan: A boozy concoction of whisky, sweet vermouth and bitters, with cherry garnish, it is a robust cocktail with less sweetness. It’s a stirred drink.

Margarita: Served with salt trimming on the glass, this shaken drink comprises tequila, triple sec (orange liqueur) and lime juice. Perfectly balanced, with sweet and sour notes, it ranks among the most-preferred cocktails.

Whisky cocktails: These are designed to enhance the flavour of a particular type of whisky. “So a rye whisky shines well in a Manhattan cocktail with sweet vermouth, Angostura and orange bitters. In the case of a peaty whisky remember that a great quality soda or ginger ale are best friends. It also works well with green apple and banana flavours,” elucidates Rojita Tiwari, Chief Brand Strategist for Consilium Black Whisky & Founder of Drinks & Destination.

Wine cocktails: Gracian D’Souza, Co-Founder and Head Chef at The Village Bistro located in Arpora, Goa, mentions, “Some of the classic wine cocktails are Mulled wine, Mimosa, Sangria, wine Spritzer and Kir Royale. The widely consumed Sangria is a punch, and consists of wine, rum or brandy, chopped fruits and cane sugar.”

Gin cocktails: Shedding a light on the inspiration behind creating SOCI Gin-vigorating cocktails, Mokksh Sani, Co-founder of House of Good Barrel Distillery reveals, “Young Indian consumers are swaying towards gin because of its versatility. Some that will sweep you off your feet include the Cardamom Rose Cocktail, Cucumber Mint Gin Cocktail and the simplest Gin Gimlet.”

Mango Daiquiri

Ingredients

50ml Bush Rum Mango

25ml passionfruit puree /passionfruit liqueur

15ml sugar syrup

15ml freshly squeezed lime

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Add cubed ice into a shaker and shake vigorously. Double strain into a martini-style glass. Garnish with half a passionfruit.

(Recipe by Monika Alcobev’s cocktail expert Dushyant Tanwar)

Chocolate Orange Martini

Ingredients

30 ml White Rum

15 ml Orange Liqueur

30 ml Chocolate Sauce

10 ml Hazelnut Syrup

60 ml Fresh Cream

Method: Shake all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Strain and pour into a chilled chocolate rimmed Martini glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

(Recipe by Naveen Kotyankar, Beverage head of British Brewing Company)

Holly Jolly

Ingredients

Segredo White Rum - 60ml

Elderflower Srp. - 7.5ml

Orange Juice - 50ml

Ginger Srp - 15ml

Top up with Soda

Method: In a Shaker, add 50 ml of Orange Juice with 15 ml of ginger Syrup with 7.5 ml of Elderflower Syrup. Shake it well. Pour it over a Mould Ice in a Lens Sour Glass, And top it up with Soda. Garish with Mint And Ginger Chips.

(Recipe by Mixologist Sahil Gangurde, Plural)

Panama Sombrero

Ingredients

30 ML 1800 Reposado Tequila

60 ML Baileys Irish Cream

10 ML Coffee Liquer

Sprinkle Of Nutmeg

Demerara Sugar To Rim

Method: Pour all the ingredients I.E Tequila, Irish Cream, Coffee Liquer in a cocktail shaker with ice. Rim a champagne flute with Demara sugar. Double strain into the champagne flute. Sprinkle some nutmeg on top. Can be enjoyed over ice in an old fashioned way as well.

(Recipe by Deepak Krishnamurthy, Mixologist, Cafe Panama)