Cheers to a healthy coronial baby!

As Mehta will attest, the decision to have a baby during an ongoing pandemic can be a difficult one. She explains, “The uncertainty about lockdown guidelines for pregnant women, coupled with the fact that we are a higher risk group, made the experience slightly unnerving.” Dr Sapna Bangar, a psychiatrist at MPower adds that being socially isolated during an event when the happy couple are usually surrounded by family and fears about transmission add to the stresses of expectant mothers. “Pregnant women go through many hormonal changes, especially in their first and last trimesters, which leads of anxiety. When compounded by the pandemic, many mothers-to-be are becoming excessively worried about putting themselves and their families at risk. From avoiding routine check-ups to compulsively washing their hands to the extent that they damage their skin, their anxiety manifests in several unhealthy ways,” adds Dr Nahid Dave, a psychiatrist at Insight Clinic. She and Dr Bangar say that the most important step an expecting couple can take during this time is to be prepared with facts and to plan.

Rest easy

“Even if you do test positive for COVID-19, the chances of you it transmitting to your baby through the placenta or during delivery are very negligible (between 2 and 4 percent, as per various studies). The majority of babies born during lockdown are doing very well,” says Dr Vaishali Joshi, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Kokilaben Hospital. It is important, however, to be very vigilant about social distancing (even within the house), avoid unnecessary outings and social interactions, and improve your immunity with good nutrition, rest and exercise, she adds. If necessary, supplement your diet with Vitamin C and D, and folic acid supplements.