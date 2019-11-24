Chakras energised

The universal life forces of Reiki transfers tranquillity within us, which is extremely beneficial for our mind and body. Chakras are the spinning wheels of energy centres, which carries a magnificent responsibility to emanate energy to keep our mind and organs functioning at an optimal level. Meditating upon these energy centres and energising them with Reiki, will not only heal, but also will open your doorways to peace, serenity and mindfulness.

What Reiki is

An ancient Japanese healing technique, which promotes spiritual healing and self-improvement. It is a one of kind therapy which provides a treatment which feels like a wondrous glowing radiance i.e. “life force energy” that flows through and around the body. It is administered by “laying on hands” and completely based on the idea of invisible “life force energy”.

How the Reiki and meditation combination works

Reiki meditation can make you feel the universal energy in your body through which you can experience immense relief. The practice involves placing hands on specific points on your body and/ or visualising symbols to facilitate healing experiences. Reiki has a special place in the alternative medicine scene in the world.

How to energise our chakras

In a world full of stress and negativity, our chakras gets blocked when they come in contact with negative influences. A “block” is a place where your energies are confined or forbidden to flow freely. If the energy cannot flow freely, that is a major source for any type of illness and mental diseases. Reiki meditation helps you to de-clutter those blocks and get the energy flowing.

When the energies flow freely, it helps your body to create harmony within and it releases imbalances created by negative influences. No Chakra works efficiently irrespective of the others, they are all part of the whole. Each Chakra works efficiently only when other Chakras are fully aligned and engaged with the energy system.

To energise and heal your chakras with Reiki meditation, sit comfortably positioning your spine upright. Invoke the Reiki energy to channel through your body.

If you are a beginner and not attuned with healing process, you can always take the help of a Reiki practitioner and receive healing. Reiki will not channel through your body until and unless a Reiki Grand Master has given you the attunement for a certain level of Reiki.

Take 5-10 deep breaths and allow your mind and body to relax. Chant the word Om couple of times to enhance relaxation. Once you reach the meditative peaceful state, start meditating from the “root chakra” going eventually up straight to the “crown chakra”.

It helps to place your hand on the respective chakra points to enhance the healing. Whatever Reiki level you are attuned to, just visualise the Reiki universal “life force energy” is being received by your “root chakra” through your hands. For level 2 or above practitioners, visualise sending the respective Reiki symbols inside your chakra.

Beej mantras related to respective chakras can also be chanted with the process to enhance the meditative experience. It is also helpful to visualise the respective colours at the Chakra points. For e.g. – visualise the colour of the root Chakra that is “red”.

Like this, keep channelising Reiki energy into your “root chakra” for at least 3 to 5 minutes as per your healing preference. Visualise your root chakra is now strong and healthy. All the blocks from the root chakra are removed. Now eventually do the same with all the seven chakras in your body. Starting from the — root, sacral, manipur, heart, throat, third eye and crown chakras. After imbibing the Reiki energy in all seven chakras, you can do the same manifestation to cleanse your aura as well.

You can even practice “write a wish or a goal” and request for clarity and manifestation to come to you through Reiki meditation. This helps us more on focusing on our goals.

It helps to think in a certain away. Write down your goals on a piece of paper and put it in a box and channel Reiki to that box. It helps in sending out positive energy out into the universe and helps in manifestation purposes. It is also called as Reiki wish box. Mantras and soft music both complement each other and can be approached to use on alternative days in your practice session.

Reiki meditation is a divine process and a natural way where you can find your answers and if you seek for guidance to come to you about an issue you are currently facing in lives.

When you are in a meditative state, the divine tries to communicate via messages and symbolism. In a deep meditative state, if you can request the guiding angels and divine souls to show us the path, they give us clues in different forms.

Sometimes we can also feel messages or ideas coming to us in different forms to support us. Ideas and messages that may not occur to us in a waking conscious state but we sometimes get them in a meditative state of surrender.