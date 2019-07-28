Awakening Bharat Mata: Discussing disparity

If you are debating whether or not you should pick up this book, we’d like to tell you that Dasgupta has undertaken painstaking research to bring to the forefront essays and texts that are not easily accessible. Leaving behind the likes of prominent figures such as Tilak (whose essays are easily available), he has shed light on the works of figures who have been widely interpreted (and misinterpreted) through the times. One such example is Swami Vivekanand who was of the mindset of combining spiritualism with nation building. His nationalism is based on Humanism and Universalism, the two cardinal features of Indian spiritual culture.

Swapan is of the belief that Savarkar, however brilliant he was, made one mistake and that is, he codified ‘Hinduness’. The ideology of Hindutva thus advocated the creation of a Hindu state. Similarly, in the original laying down of the Constitution, there was no emphasis on secularism. In 1976, thinkers and scholars codified secularism and this allegedly sowed the seeds for divide. Up until then, it was supposedly common (secularist) understanding that ruled the hearts and minds of the Indian people.

Another prominent figure in this book is Shivaji. One would chuckle at Manjeet’s comment that the only Shivaji-related issue we Mumbaikars have on our minds is the plan for the Rs.3000 crore statue in the Arabian Sea. However, through his book, Swapan draws our attention to this central figure who proved to be a symbol of Hindu resistance against Aurangzeb. Later when we were conquered by the British, it was Shivaji who made the first valiant attempt to understand what were our shortcomings. Recovery of Hindu sovereignty was the main agenda, and Shivaji played a key role in this. He was crowned king of the Hindu heart and Swapan recalls how Shivaji was a hero throughout the country, given that several young boys, even in the state of Bengal, were named Shivaji.

When asked about the beef ban, Dasgupta is of the belief that the entire beef issue should be banned, and along with it, the beef. Since eating beef isn’t an obligatory part of any man’s religion and is simply a part of man’s culture, the entire topic can be done away with, with some understanding on the part of people, he suggests. However, he has no answer for a gentleman who poses the question regarding the care of the multitude of stray cows in states like UP.

In conclusion, when asked if he thought it was time that the Constitution should be revamped, introducing moralistic values into it, Dasgupta says that values are not defined by a constitution, they come from a society. Takeaway from the evening: Political views can co-exist and engage in civilised discussion… sometimes!