Art Matters: Unpacking the studio

In continuation of the first edition of Modus Operandi 1, where 25 Chemould artists were brought together to engage in a dialogue with each other through their mediums, this time around Modus Operandi 2 looks at deepening this introduction with the viewer.

Therefore here the viewer gets to interact with artists where otherwise their works might have been unattainable due to high prices, which now the gallery owner says “will be available because of accessible price points.”

Usually an artist's studio is sacrosanct, inaccessible, where the churning, experimenting, trial and error, takes place, a kind of laboratory, a very private place.