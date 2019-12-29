A game-changer: Designers chart the fashion journey this year

Anjoo Karanjia, Founder, ANJ defines 2019 as a game changer. “Brands and companies have woken up not only to the tougher economic environment but also changing consumer trends and shifts in the fashion system. Fast fashion retail brands have excelled this year leaving the industry couturiers and luxury brands behind. 2019 trends are heavily inspired by the ’80s. The statement high volume oversized jackets, fringes to name a few.”

Exciting year

Designer Deepak Sharma and Neeraj Malhotra, Brown Men’s Wardrobe call 2019 quiet awakening for fashion. “Media has covered each and every moment of fashion world whether it was a hit or a disaster. The whole year was exciting.”

Throwback time

According to Asha Gautam, 2019’s top fashion trends displayed the best throwbacks. “The return of tiny accessories and dresses gave us a return to the 90s, and icons like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone showed us ways to update these looks and take them into the everyday.”

Budget-friendly trend

For Sonika Shah, lead designer, S.N. Creations, 2019 had new innovations and trends. “We saw a huge paradigm shift where customers are moving towards more budget-friendly options. While still looking for chic designer wear, they’re no longer willing to spend a small fortune per outfit, giving upcoming designers an opening to showcase their talent.”

Streetwear rage

According to Deepak, 2019 saw belt suits and street wear trend. Regarding failed trends, Neeraj speaks about embroidered bandh gala suits and drape kurtas with too much cuts.

“Athleisure is the trend that keeps giving, and its latest offering is as unexpected as it is stylish.” She also mentions animal instincts, boiler suits, lavender tones, puff shoulders, neo-gothic and coloured tartan.

Sonika saw Indo-western outfits get a whole new space. “With increasing number of destination weddings, people are looking to buy trendy Indian outfits that aren’t heavy and don’t take up too much space. Indo-western outfits are the perfect amalgamation of style and comfort, making them the ideal choice for a sangeet, cocktail or even mehendi function.” Anjoo felt high volume pleats, bold prints, tie-dye look and fanny packs were big this year.

Naushaba Ara designer of Candere, India’s popular online jewelery company, recalls, “Pearl is a forever classic in its famous white hue. There are 10 more variants but white pearls have topped the list. As for Mother of Pearl, the iridescent nature of the pearl made it sell like hot cakes. This gemstone also became the gemstone of their choice for the LGBTQ community to express themselves. Layered and personalised jewelery can be considered as the not-so-great ones.”

Bauble beauty

To quote Rohan Sharma, Managing Director of RK Jewellers South Extension, jewellery trends 2019 were more of customer’s interest for minimal, feminine designs. “Women prefer to wear comfortable jewellery. Similarly, we are receiving the maximum requests of studs, tassels, dainty rings and multi-string diamond necklaces which women can wear any day. This dominance will continue to be present in 2020.”

Label love

The year some designers created the right news. Asha mentions Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermès. “Not only their collection was creative but they brought a positive difference to the world. There was a message in their collection which strengthens inclusivity in the world.”

Sonika credits Kresha Bajaj, Anita Dongre and Ankur and Priyanka Modi for doing a fantastic job in building their own space. Neeraj reveals the names of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. “They celebrated their 33 years in the grandest of style with 90 models, 130 ensembles and a whole lot of fabulous.”

Anjoo explains, “This year Indian designers made a statement with their eco-friendly and sustainable collections – Samant Chauhan, Annavilla, Payal Pratap to name a few.”

How can celebs be behind? Sonika calls Sonam Kapoor the ultimate style icon. “Each of her outfits are a work of art. Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey also created a splash for their unique fashion choices.”

Asha suggests Rihanna. “She is by far one of the most stylish and iconic women of the decade, proud of her origins and now blessing us with her high-fashion brand.” She also mentions Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo, Stella Maxwell, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

Anjoo applauds Priyanka Chopra courtesy her casual day looks along with her statement evening looks. Deepak mentions Manjot Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmamn Khurrana and Ranveer Singh.