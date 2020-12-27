A fashion designer and his dream of making 'World's Largest Mask'

But, the life-altering event occurred when, while during one of his distribution drives, a labourer asked if he would give him work. After spending restless hours pondering over the incident and an urge to help these people, Tripathi started the Sheher Se Gaon Tak initiative. The aim was to train the people from village and provide them with the necessary skills so that they can earn their livelihood and become atmanirbhar in the true sense. “They say when your intentions are good, everything automatically falls in place. And that’s exactly what happened with Sheher Se Gaon Tak initiative. I met a lot of people who supported me in my endeavour,” Manish says.

Armed with a plan and necessary permissions to move about during the lockdown, Tripathi’s initiative started to take shape. “I travelled to villages in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Uttarakhand, etc. And, with the help of local self-help groups like Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) and Deen dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), trained women weavers to make masks. It was my way of empowering them,” Manish adds, while stating he noticed it was the women who were financially supporting their families during the lockdown. Soon, they also started making alternate products like bags, pouches, pencils, pencil toppers, and more.

It was a two-way exchange Manish says — he trained the women, but he also got a chance to learn a lot from them. But, when the news about the vaccine came out, Manish didn’t want these women to get disheartened. In a bid to motivate them and market their talent and efforts, he thought of making the world’s largest mask.

Manish has found support for his endeavour from Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board. Khadi has provided Manish with fabrics from 75 districts as a symbol of their support. The masks, made by women weavers, are being assembled at Manish’s Delhi factory. Once the mask is complete, it will be floated on a hot air balloon in the first week of January 2021. Later, the mask will be disintegrated and converted into alternate products.