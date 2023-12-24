Christmas 2023: 9 Places In Mumbai To Visit For Festive Food And Entertainment

Pic: Freepik

‘Claus for a Cause’ time

Christmas is about bringing people together. Why not also support the cause? Le Cafe brings the fifth edition of ‘Claus for a Cause’. This initiative gives parts of the proceeds from the special holiday sales to the Access Life Assistance Foundation, supporting children battling cancer. The menu offers 13 gastronomic delights and six thoughtfully crafted cocktails. Also have their special Apple Cinnamon Crumble and Christmas Pudding. The pricing is Rs 1,800 onwards (for two).

When: Till December 25, 2023

Where: Le Cafe, Chembur, Mumbai

To book a place, contact: 7710076000 / 022 67099977

Visit Orient to enjoy

This holiday season, visit Jia – The Oriental Kitchen who have updated their menu. It blends traditional and modern Asian cuisine. Vegetarian and non-veg foodies will have varied options like Steamed Mushroom Cheung Fun, Sichuan Mala Chicken, Hamachi Yellowtail, Chocolate Pull Me Up Cake, and Honey Noodles.

Where: Jia – The Oriental Kitchen, Fort

Christmas walk

In Bandra, Mumbai, find a hidden former farming hamlet of Chuim mostly inhabitated by the East Indians. The #ChuimChronicles: Christmas Special Walk by Khaki Tours gives a glimpse of their lives. The fees is Rs 599 per person (all inclusive).

When: Dec 25, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: From Khar Danda Municipal School

To book a place, contact: khakitours.com

Christmas fun for kids and families

Visit KidZania India as they have brought their Winter Wonderland. Families and kids can enjoy and create beautiful memories. See giant snow globe, Tinkle mega collection box, Nestle Ceregrow Christmas Art Challenge. FSM carol singing workshop, Santa parade with Rightzkeepers, Christmas DIY, games and more.

When: Till January 7, 2024

Where: R City Mall, third floor, Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai

To book a place, contact: https://india.kidzania.com/en-in

It’s extravaganza time

Christmas celebrations got an amazing twist at The Park, Navi Mumbai where the holiday season has come alive. For morning breakfasts, visit Aqua for some delicious breakfast where you can have a swim and then bite into the food. Bring your swimwear. For evenings or Christmas Day brunch, opt for West 1. The lavish buffet will heighten your celebrations. The brunch is Rs 1,599 (regular), Rs 2,499 with alcohol and Rs 999 (kids specials buffet)

When: December 24-25; Aqua: 7.30 am to 11 am

West 1: Brunch (12 noon – 4 pm) and evening (7 pm onwards)

Where: The Park, Navi Mumbai

Donut time

Celebrating Christmas is possible with Mad Over Donuts. Their Christmas-themed donut collection – Frosted with Cheer – is perfect to celebrated with. Find three delicious creations: a Santa Donut filled with a milk chocolate and honey ganache; a Christmas Tree Donut filled with strawberry jelly, and a Santa Hat Donut filled with a rich vanilla custard. They are designed for the festive occasion complete with special boxes. Even get their Christmas Special Bites Box, comprising 18 bite-sized donuts.

When: ongoing

Where: All Mad Over Donuts stores

Time for special enjoyment

Timolina

Celebrate the festive season at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. Enjoy the specially curated Christmas brunch with friends and family. It is a delicious spread with festive treats, from traditional roasts to international delicacies. The cost is Rs 3499 ++ (Non-Alcoholic) and Rs 4499 ++ (Alcoholic).

When: Dec 23-25, 2023

Where: Lake View Cafe, The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

To book a place, contact: www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/bomww-the-westin-mumbai-powai-lake/overview/ or +918657415264

It’s time for good time

Keeping the festive spirit in mind, Ummrao & Momo Cafe at Courtyard by Marriott International Airport will be hosting the Christmas Eve celebration, complete with good, festive cheer and visit from Santa Claus. The sumptous spread will include traditional and contemporary dishes. Watch for kids events at Momo Cafe, apart from band. On Dec 24, set menu veg is for Rs 3000 ++ and non-veg for Rs 3500 ++ at Ummrao. At MoMo Cafe on December 24, the cost is Rs 2500 ++ (Non-Alcoholic Buffet) and Rs 2800 ++ (Alcoholic Buffet). On Dec 25, set menu veg is Rs 2500 ++ and non-veg is Rs 3000 ++ at Ummrao. For MoMo Cafe , the non-alcoholic buffet is Rs 2500 ++ and alcoholic buffet is Rs 2800 ++.

When: December 24-25

Where: Ummrao and MoMo Cafe