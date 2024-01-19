From Smartwatch To Grilling Appliances, 8 Products To Add To Your Shopping Cart

Pic: Freepik

Get the highlights

Your face will get highlighted with Kiko Milano Glow Fusion Highlighting Drops. It is all set to enhance your complexion’s radiance. The highlighter has a formula with reflective pearls for luminous effect and gives fluid, ultra-fine texture for metallic finish. See a subtle, glossy film on skin.

Price: Rs 1,259

Where: All Kiko Milano stores across India

Wipe away discomfort

Cleanliness and hygiene will come easy with Terra’s range of gentle and sustainable wipes. They will help you stay clean while on a move. It is your practical way to look presentable in a eco-friendly way.

Price: Rs 75 onwards

Where: https://www.terragentle.in/

Grill away to glory

Looking for the right appliance for grilling? Look no further as the founders of Woodside Inn chain have brought out the GrillMaster by Woodside BurgerShop. This one-of-a-kind grilling appliance has sleek design and cutting technology that allows burgers as good as the iconic Woodside burgers.

Price: Price on request

Where: Available on Swiggy and Zomato, in Kalbadevi and Lower Parel or ordered via Instagram at www.instagram.com/woodsideburgershop

On a beauty mode

Looking good gets better with Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner and Moisturiser and Refill. The ground-breaking cream combines toner and moisturiser and has a fusion of nourishing ceramides and peptides, comforting milky cream and revitalising toner. It has the properties of white tea leaf. It is now in a refillable pouch.

Price: Rs 900 (toner), Rs 1,600 (toner and moisturiser refill)

The smartest smartwatch

Elista has launched the SmartRist E-series Wearable, a three power-packed smartwatch for fitness freaks. The sleek metal casing and vibrant coloured touch-screen watch has advanced Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, long-lasting battery life, and other smart utility and functional features.

Price: Rs 1,299 onwards

Where: Various Elista’s extensive retail network or Amazon or visit https://www.elistaworld.com

Hear to stay fit

Running for fitness got better with Sony India’s new wireless sports headphones. The Sony Float Run WI-OE610 are novel off-ear headphones with speaker positioned nearby but without touching the ear canal and giving good sound. The light-weight, flexible and stabilising open-type design neckband headphones are all for runner’s comfort. They are complete with IPX4 splashproof rating 2.

Price: Rs 10,990 (black)

Where: All Sony retail stores (Center and Exclusive), major electronic stores, leading e-commerce websites and www.ShopatSC.com

The ultimate relaxation

To feel relaxed completely at home, opt for PMC-2000 Full Body Massage Chair which provides luxurious experience thanks to high-quality leather semi-PU upholstery, a space-saving zero design and various massage techniques. The Bluetooth music feature enhances the experience.

Price: Rs 2,65,000

Where: powermaxfitness.net/

A beautiful gift

Cananor Guild has come out with a beautiful hamper comprising of four high-quality bath linen towels perfect for personal use or gifting. These are designed with premium, long-lasting cotton for softness and durability. Get a spa-like feeling thanks to their light-weight design and optimal absorbency. Use it at home, gym or travelling.

Price: Rs 755

Where: cananorguild.com