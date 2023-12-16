50 And Single? Here's How You Can Up Your Dating Game

Pic: Freepik

Dating after 50? Yes, why not? Though it may not be commonplace, it can be a thrilling and transformative journey, offering a chance to create new love stories and experiences by giving another opportunity to love and be loved for the ones willing to take the plunge. However, this dare-devilry also comes with unique challenges, as individuals have accumulated experiences, responsibilities, and personal growth, which may hinder them. “Navigating the complexities of dating after 50, from managing physical changes to embracing self-confidence and independence, merging lives and families, healing from the past, and ultimately enriching their life stories, is easier said than done,” says 56-year-old Partha Chatterjee, who is all out in love for the second time after his first marriage of 23 years ended in a bitter divorce two years ago.

Confidence is the key

Reaching 50 is a milestone accompanied by wisdom, self-awareness and a deeper appreciation for the meaningful life ahead. Confidence in oneself and one’s body can significantly enhance the quality of intimate relationships. One can engage in self-care practices, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and seek emotional support from friends or a therapist to boost self-confidence. Remember that confidence is attractive and can deepen connections with potential partners. According to Shivanya Yogmayaa, relationship coach and holistic therapist, Bengaluru, “Confidence is a must while exploring a new relationship as it helps to acknowledge the worth and understand that the desirability or capacity for love does not lessen with age.” Mohini Kamal, a newbie 50+ dater on the radar, couldn’t agree more. “Self-confidence is crucial. Accepting ourselves empowers us to enjoy intimacy despite changes, strengthening our bond.”

Managing physical changes

Our bodies undergo various physical changes as we age, impacting intimacy. Couples must communicate openly about these changes and adapt to them together. Kamal suggests embracing changes together, exploring new intimacy ways, and focusing on emotional connection. Emphasising intimacy beyond the physical also adds a spark. Yogmayaa explains how people above 50 should try new forms of intimacy, such as cuddling, sensual massage, or any activity that gives them pleasure. Seeking advice from healthcare professionals or therapists can be beneficial in addressing specific concerns or physical challenges.

Balancing independence and partnership

After 50, many individuals cherish their independence. It’s essential to balance maintaining your autonomy and nurturing a loving partnership. Healthy relationships respect individuality while fostering a sense of togetherness. Communicating one’s needs and expectations allows both partners to enjoy their freedom while sharing their lives. Chatterjee, however, has advice for couples merging lives and families. “When couples come together later in life, they often bring their families. It’s crucial to take the time to discuss and plan how you will merge your lives and families effectively. Remember that patience and understanding are key during this process,” he adds. Yogmayaa emphasises that while working to bring families together, it’s essential to be flexible and willing to make concessions. She says that one must look for ways to start new customs and do things together, but also respect the past and connections that each person brings. “Remember that making a happy family takes time and that problems may arise. But with mutual respect and love, you can make a strong family bond that will last and improve your lives,” Yogmayaa adds.

Healing from past

Healing from past breakups etc. is vital before embarking on a new romantic journey. Reflect on past relationships, learn from them, and consider seeking therapy or counselling if necessary. “Letting go of emotional baggage will allow you to approach new relationships with a fresh perspective,” concludes Chatterjee.